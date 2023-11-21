News

Retired Palo Alto police sergeant pleads guilty after video captured violent arrest

Wayne Benitez ordered to do community service, undergo counseling for his role in 2018 arrest of Gustavo Alvarez

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Homes inside the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto on Feb. 14, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A Palo Alto police officer who slammed a man into a car windshield during a 2018 arrest at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park pleaded guilty to the assault on Nov. 21, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

Wayne Benitez, who retired as police sergeant shortly after the 2018 incident, will avoid prison time as part of the plea deal. He will have to do 750 hours of community service, take anger management courses and undergo LGBTQ sensitivity training, according to the District Attorney.

Benitez was among the officers who confronted Gustavo Alvarez at his home in the El Camino mobile home park on Feb. 18, 2018. After officers repeatedly instructed him to come out of the house, one of them kicked the door. When Alvarez came out, Benitez and two other officers grabbed him, pinned him on the hood of his car and cuffed his hands. Benitez then slammed him against the windshield and asked him, "You think you're a tough guy?"

When Alvarez complained that he was bleeding, Benitez responded, "You're going to be bleeding a whole lot more."

Wayne Benitez. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Minutes later, Benitez appeared to be making fun of Alvarez for being gay by saying, "Come and get me!" in a flamboyant tone, according to footage captured by Alvarez' surveillance camera and later released by his attorney.

The District Attorney's Public and Law Enforcement Integrity Team, which handled the investigation, also concluded that Benitez falsified the police report by writing that no force was used during the arrest.

Alvarez was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest, among other charges. The charges were later dismissed by the District Attorney's Office.

Alvarez also sued the city, which resulted in the City Council approving a $572,500 settlement in 2019.

"When someone with a badge breaks the law, it cracks the confidence that people have in law enforcement," Rosen said in a statement. "That is not just unfortunate. It is unacceptable. No one is above the law."

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation.

There is no mention here whether Wayne (The Fuse) Benitz, was allowed to keep or not keep his nearly $10,000 a month retirement. His retirement could and should have been ended with this guilty plea. He was allowed to resign before a decision was made on the PAPD's investigation of his case which allowed him to retain his right to retirement. Thank goodness D.A. Rosen was eventually pressured into criminally charging Benitz.

Gennady - can you check the status of his retirment?

This guy was a Sargeant and as such, trained and was a model for newer officers. He not only beat Alvarez's head bloody, knocking out a tooth while he was cuffed and unresisting, he then out-and-out lied about this use of excessive force by not reporting it as required. Other officers who witnessed the excessive force neither intervened nor reported it as required.

This resulted in a year-and-a-half long coverup by the PAPD in which then Police Chief Bob Jonsen maintained even he knew nothing about it. Council and the public sure didn't know until a video was blasted over Bay Area TV stations, smearing Palo Alto's reputation, and a federal civil rights lawsuit was successfully settled.

All and all, he seems to be getting off lightly given his brutatlity which is a shame. Good riddence to Benitz. Our City is a better place without him. He ignored our laws and Constitution, and the PAPD's own policies, which If they don't apply to all of us, they apply to none of us.

