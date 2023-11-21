Police: Five-car collision on Alma Street resulted in major damage, largely minor injuries

A series of collisions involving five cars took place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 1:46 p.m. at the 2400 block of Alma Street, between Colorado Avenue and Oregon Expressway, a spokesperson from the Palo Alto Police Department told this publication.

The collisions were the result of a 2016 Nissan Altima that drifted into the southbound lanes of Alma, facing oncoming traffic, Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said in an email. The Altima first collided with a 2023 Toyota — the debris from which also collided with a 2020 Nissan — and then also hit a 2010 Mercedes Benz and a 2008 Toyota.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crashes, though they suspect intoxication was “playing a role” in the Altima veering into the southbound lanes.

“No arrest or booking was made due to the injuries sustained by the Altima driver,” police said. “The investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges.”

The Altima was heavily damaged and its driver, a man in his 20s from Mountain View, was transported to Stanford Hospital with “suspected major injuries.”