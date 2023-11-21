Police: Five-car collision on Alma Street resulted in major damage, largely minor injuries

A series of collisions involving five cars took place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 1:46 p.m. at the 2400 block of Alma Street, between Colorado Avenue and Oregon Expressway, a spokesperson from the Palo Alto Police Department told this publication.
The collisions were the result of a 2016 Nissan Altima that drifted into the southbound lanes of Alma, facing oncoming traffic, Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said in an email. The Altima first collided with a 2023 Toyota — the debris from which also collided with a 2020 Nissan — and then also hit a 2010 Mercedes Benz and a 2008 Toyota.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crashes, though they suspect intoxication was “playing a role” in the Altima veering into the southbound lanes.
“No arrest or booking was made due to the injuries sustained by the Altima driver,” police said. “The investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges.”
The Altima was heavily damaged and its driver, a man in his 20s from Mountain View, was transported to Stanford Hospital with “suspected major injuries.”
After the crashes, the Altima driver tried to flee, police said, getting as far as the intersection of Alma and North California. There, his car stopped.
“Officers arrived on the scene and members of the Palo Alto Fire Department assisted in extracting the driver, who was trapped in the Altima," police said,
The driver of the 2023 Toyota, which was hit first, was a Palo Alto resident in her 50s who sustained minor injuries and whose car had major damage. The driver of the 2020 Nissan, which was hit by debris from the first collision, was a man in his 30s from Mountain View who faced no injuries and minor damage to his vehicle.
The driver of the 2010 Mercedes Benz, which was the second car struck by the Altima, was a San Mateo teenager, who had no known injuries and whose car had only minor damage. The driver of the final vehicle hit, a 2008 Toyota, was a San Jose man in his 20s, who had suspected minor injuries and minor damage to the vehicle.
This is utter incompetence on the part of the Palo Alto Police Department. I was intimately involved in this accident - I was not hit, but they could not have come closer to me. There were two cars joyriding North on Alma, beginning south of Arastradero, and ending at the intersection of California and Alma, where one car crashed and the other obviously escaped (it was a blue sedan). They were playing chase with each other, at speeds easily exceeding 100mph into the lanes of oncoming South Bound traffic. They hit at least 5 cars, and it was only a miracle that no one was killed. To say this was a 'single car that drifted into the other lane' is utter bullshit (sorry, but this is really aggravating). I described this in detail to an officer at the site, who frankly just seemed bored and wanted to get back to the station. This is also bad journalism - why did it take you this long to report on this story?
I had lunch with a friend Tuesday who brought up this incident, having witnessed it. He told me he had seen 2 cars racing or chasing each other at a very high speed, just as the above commenter reports.