Culinary holiday happenings around Silicon Valley

Want to celebrate the holidays while supporting your favorite local eateries? From special food sales and makers markets to cookie-decorating workshops, there are food festivities fit for everyone's wish list. Here's a running roundup of food-centric holiday happenings around the Peninsula.
Ludwig's Makers Market Nov. 26: Enjoy brunch and drink specials all day and shop from a variety of local vendors selling candles, plants, artwork and more.
Ludwig's Makers Market Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ludwig’s Biergarten, 383 Castro St., Mountain View; 650-230-4575, instagram.com/ludwigsmv.
Domenico Winery Holiday Boutique Nov. 28: Sip wine and support small businesses at the San Carlos winery’s annual event. Shop from a curated collection of gifts crafted by local artisans, and sip on wine from the no-host bar. The on-site restaurant Osteria will also be open for the event.
Domenico Winery Holiday Boutique, Nov. 28 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Domenico Winery, 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos. Admission is free, but Domenico is collecting optional donations for entry that will be matched and donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley. domenicowinery.com.
Wild Onion Bistro & Bar Holiday Market Brunch Dec. 2: The Palo Alto eatery located at Hotel Citrine is hosting a special market brunch Dec. 2, offering unique hotel amenities for sale such as scented candles created exclusively for Hotel Citrine and holiday sweets from Wild Onion chef Julie Cablay. Local artisans and makers will also be featured in the market. Brunch offerings include lobster eggs Benedict, custard-dipped challah French toast and pasta carbonara.
Wild Onion Bistro & Bar Holiday Market Brunch, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Citrine, 750 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto. Get tickets at eventbrite.com or by calling 650-999-7092.
Taplands Makers Market Dec. 2: Grab a beer and shop Taplands Taproom & Brewery’s annual Makers Market featuring locally crafted jewelry, home goods and other products. Participating artisans are listed on Taplands' Instagram page and include Gnosh Confections, O'Shea's Closet and Laughing Chipmunk Designs.
Taplands Makers Market, Dec. 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Taplands Taproom & Brewery, 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara; 408-709-2990. Admission is free. instagram.com/taplandssantaclara.
Gourmet Haus Staudt Christmas Market Dec. 3: Sip glühwein, mulled German wine, and shop for holiday gifts and goodies from local artists and vendors at Gourmet Haus Staudt's annual Christmas Market.
Gourmet Haus Staudt Christmas Market, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Gourmet Haus Staudt, 2615 Broadway, Redwood City; 650-364-9232. Admission is free. instagram.com/gourmethausstaudt.
Jiaren Cafe Christmas Cookie Decorating Workshops Dec. 12 & 15: Learn how to decorate and customize ugly sweater cookies at this family-friendly workshop. All materials are provided, and all skill levels are welcome.
Jiaren Cafe Christmas Cookie Decorating Workshops, Dec. 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at Jiaren Cafe, 1171 Homestead Road Suite 140B, Santa Clara; 408-780-5199. Tickets are $40 per person, $50 for a parent and child between the ages of 3-7. More information: instagram.com/melanies_cookies_56. Reserve your spot eventbrite.com.
