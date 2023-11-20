News

Police calls: 4 auto thefts, 1 injury hit-and-run

Reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

An officer walks up the steps of the Palo Alto Police Department headquarters on Forest Avenue in Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 10

Violence Related

Embarcadero Road, 11/8 at 5:09 p.m. Assault — simple (misdemeanor)

Quarry Road, 11/11 at 9:13 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

Sand Hill Road, 11/8 at 11:13 a.m. Corporal injury on child — aggravated (felony)

University Avenue at Hale Street, 11/9 at 5:18 p.m. Hit and run resulting in death or injury — (felony)

Middlefield Road, 11/2 at 12:37 p.m. Sexual assault with object — (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 2

Checks forgery — 1

Credit card forgery — 2

Forgery — 1

Grand theft — 3

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 7

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 4

Driving w/ suspended license — 2

Stored vehicle — 1

Theft from auto — 5

Theft of vehicle parts — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 3

Miscellaneous

Child stealing — 1

Custody violation — 1

Death unattended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Elder abuse — 1

Evade peace officer — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 1

Found property — 2

Lost property — 2

Mental health evaluation — 3

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Outside assist — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 3

Property for destruction — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Vandalism — 1

Violate protective order — 1

Voided case — 1

