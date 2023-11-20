Police calls: 4 auto thefts, 1 injury hit-and-run

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 10
Violence Related
Embarcadero Road, 11/8 at 5:09 p.m. Assault — simple (misdemeanor)
Quarry Road, 11/11 at 9:13 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)
Sand Hill Road, 11/8 at 11:13 a.m. Corporal injury on child — aggravated (felony)
University Avenue at Hale Street, 11/9 at 5:18 p.m. Hit and run resulting in death or injury — (felony)
Middlefield Road, 11/2 at 12:37 p.m. Sexual assault with object — (felony)
Theft Related
Burglary — 2
Checks forgery — 1
Credit card forgery — 2
Forgery — 1
Grand theft — 3
Identity theft — 1
Petty theft — 7
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 4
Driving w/ suspended license — 2
Stored vehicle — 1
Theft from auto — 5
Theft of vehicle parts — 2
Vehicle accident/injury — 3
Miscellaneous
Child stealing — 1
Custody violation — 1
Death unattended — 1
Disorderly conduct — 1
Elder abuse — 1
Evade peace officer — 1
Failure to appear on felony charge — 1
Found property — 2
Lost property — 2
Mental health evaluation — 3
Obtain money by false pretenses — 1
Outside assist — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 3
Property for destruction — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 2
Vandalism — 1
Violate protective order — 1
Voided case — 1
