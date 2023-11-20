Help sustain the local news you depend on.

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter .

University Avenue at Hale Street, 11/9 at 5:18 p.m. Hit and run resulting in death or injury — (felony)

Police calls: 4 auto thefts, 1 injury hit-and-run

Reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15