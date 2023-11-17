Obituaries: Schwerer, Moore and Bradley

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Frederick Carl Schwerer III, 82, a Palo Alto resident and Pennsylvania native who worked as a research scientist at U.S. Steel Research Center, Unconventional Energy Group, Alcoa Research Laboratory and R.J. Lee Group and whose enthusiasms included woodworking, spelunking, cultural festivals, bridge and college sports, on Oct. 24.

• Susan Joan Barnhill Moore, 71, a 40-year Palo Alto resident and proud flower child — "not a hippie" — who survived a major car accident when her children were young, worked as an activities coordinator at College Park Convalescent Hospital in Menlo Park, loved to dance and whose many hobbies included making handmade greeting cards, on Nov. 1.

• Charles William Bradley, 86, an avid tennis player and former Palo Alto resident who worked in sales and consulting in the computer industry, authored the 1985 book “The Manager’s Guide to Small Business Computers,” and actively fostered his children's interest in science and technology, on Nov. 4.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at PaloAltoOnline.com/Obituaries.