Another round of rain, thunderstorms on the way

Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected Friday around the Bay Area and Central Coast, and may linger into early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The next bout of rain and stormy weather is forecast for Friday afternoon and evening, and then possibly into Saturday morning.

"Our primary weather related concerns remain lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and the potential for minor street flooding," the weather service said in a statement Thursday night.

Temperatures in Palo Alto will remain in the mid to high 60s during the showers, according to the National Weather Service.