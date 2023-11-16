News

Public Agenda: Council Rail Committee to meet

A preview of government meetings the week of Nov. 20

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

A preview of government meetings the week of Nov. 20.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updates pertaining to Caltrain, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority; discuss Caltrain’s analysis of four-track segments; and get an update from Caltrain’s Local Policy Makers Group meeting pertaining to prioritization of grade crossings. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city leaders made the week of Nov. 13:

City Council (Nov. 13)

Housing: The council approved a series of zone changes, including ones that relax height and density limits around San Antonio Road and on El Camino Real between Page Mill Road and Matadero Avenue. Yes: Burt, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Tanaka No: Kou Recused: Veenker

Board of Education (Nov. 14)

Math acceleration: The board voted against directing staff to develop measures for enhanced flexibility for student acceleration classes in grades 6-8. Yes: Collins, Segal No: DiBrienza, Dharap, Ladomirak

Skipping grades: The board declined to vote on whether to maintain a maximum of one level of acceleration throughout middle school, with the highest level being Geometry Honors, for 8th-grade students, leaving the decision to the district administration and staff. Action taken: None

Hoover Elementary School: The board waived the two-meeting rule to approve Resolution 2023-24.08, which adopted the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for 445 E. Charleston Road (Hoover Elementary School), and authorized filing a Notice of Determination for the rebuilding of the Hoover school campus. Yes: Unanimous

Facilities lease: The board authorized an amendment to the facilities lease for the Hoover Elementary School Replacement Campus Project. Yes: Unanimous

Council Policy and Services Committee (Nov. 14)

Planning: The committee recommended allowing the planning director to give developers whose planning entitlements are nearing expiration an 18-month extension. Yes: Unanimous

Architectural Review Board (Nov. 16)

Design The board discussed design standards for projects developed under Senate Bill 9, which allows lot splits that facilitate up to four living units. Action: None

