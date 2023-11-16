Public Agenda: Council Rail Committee to meet

City Council (Nov. 13)

Housing: The council approved a series of zone changes, including ones that relax height and density limits around San Antonio Road and on El Camino Real between Page Mill Road and Matadero Avenue. Yes: Burt, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Tanaka No: Kou Recused: Veenker

Board of Education (Nov. 14)

Math acceleration: The board voted against directing staff to develop measures for enhanced flexibility for student acceleration classes in grades 6-8. Yes: Collins, Segal No: DiBrienza, Dharap, Ladomirak

Skipping grades: The board declined to vote on whether to maintain a maximum of one level of acceleration throughout middle school, with the highest level being Geometry Honors, for 8th-grade students, leaving the decision to the district administration and staff. Action taken: None

Hoover Elementary School: The board waived the two-meeting rule to approve Resolution 2023-24.08, which adopted the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for 445 E. Charleston Road (Hoover Elementary School), and authorized filing a Notice of Determination for the rebuilding of the Hoover school campus. Yes: Unanimous

Facilities lease: The board authorized an amendment to the facilities lease for the Hoover Elementary School Replacement Campus Project. Yes: Unanimous

Council Policy and Services Committee (Nov. 14)

Planning: The committee recommended allowing the planning director to give developers whose planning entitlements are nearing expiration an 18-month extension. Yes: Unanimous

Architectural Review Board (Nov. 16)

Design The board discussed design standards for projects developed under Senate Bill 9, which allows lot splits that facilitate up to four living units. Action: None