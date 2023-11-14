President Biden to meet with China's president at Filoli on Wednesday, reports say

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Filoli estate in Woodside on Wednesday, Nov. 15, media outlets are reporting.

The two are expected to have "working lunch" and take a walk on the grounds, according to Voice of America, which first reported the news of Biden's planned visit to the historic mansion and expansive gardens on Tuesday. Other senior officials plan to have separate meetings there as well, according to the report.

The Almanac has reached out to Filoli to confirm the reports. Filoli's website notes that the estate is closed to visitors Monday, Nov. 13, through Wednesday, Nov. 15, while workers "deck the halls for the holidays!"

Jinping arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, for the high-stakes meeting with Biden during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit taking place in San Francisco this week. Biden flew into San Francisco International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

It's been an eventful couple of years for Filoli, which saw the popular gardens host long-running PBS series Antiques Roadshow in 2022.