President Biden to meet with China's president at Filoli on Wednesday, reports say

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2023, 7:32 pm 0
The Filoli estate's gardens and historic mansion decorated for the holidays. Courtesy Filoli.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Filoli estate in Woodside on Wednesday, Nov. 15, media outlets are reporting.

The two are expected to have "working lunch" and take a walk on the grounds, according to Voice of America, which first reported the news of Biden's planned visit to the historic mansion and expansive gardens on Tuesday. Other senior officials plan to have separate meetings there as well, according to the report.

The Almanac has reached out to Filoli to confirm the reports. Filoli's website notes that the estate is closed to visitors Monday, Nov. 13, through Wednesday, Nov. 15, while workers "deck the halls for the holidays!"

Filoli is closed Nov. 13 to 15, 2023. Screenshot.

Jinping arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, for the high-stakes meeting with Biden during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit taking place in San Francisco this week. Biden flew into San Francisco International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

It's been an eventful couple of years for Filoli, which saw the popular gardens host long-running PBS series Antiques Roadshow in 2022.

The Almanac first reported that First Lady Jill Biden is expected to attend a presidential campaign fundraiser in Atherton on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View on Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns.

Angela Swartz

