News

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Atherton Wednesday

Biden will be in town for a political fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 15

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2023, 8:42 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will both be in the Bay Area next week. The first lady will be in Atherton on Nov. 15, 2023 for a fundraiser. Courtesy White House.

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Atherton on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a presidential reelection campaign event while her husband, President Joe Biden, will be in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

First Lady Jill Biden plans to attend a fundraiser in Atherton on Nov. 15, 2023. Screenshot of invitation.

The event, entitled the "Biden Victory Fund," is being hosted by Doug and Lisa Goldman and former state Controller Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu Westly. The Westlys hosted an event for President Biden back in June. The Goldmans run the nonprofit Lisa and Douglas Goldman Fund, which supports organizations that promote democracy and civil liberties, education, literacy and the environment.

The time of the event is still to be announced and the address will be shared upon RSVP.

Tickets run from $250 to the top-tier $10,000 "host" tickets, which include a photo with the first lady.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Atherton Wednesday

Biden will be in town for a political fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 15

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2023, 8:42 am

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Atherton on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a presidential reelection campaign event while her husband, President Joe Biden, will be in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The event, entitled the "Biden Victory Fund," is being hosted by Doug and Lisa Goldman and former state Controller Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu Westly. The Westlys hosted an event for President Biden back in June. The Goldmans run the nonprofit Lisa and Douglas Goldman Fund, which supports organizations that promote democracy and civil liberties, education, literacy and the environment.

The time of the event is still to be announced and the address will be shared upon RSVP.

Tickets run from $250 to the top-tier $10,000 "host" tickets, which include a photo with the first lady.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.