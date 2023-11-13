12 Peninsula eateries serving to-go Thanksgiving meals and desserts

The Midwife and the Baker, Mountain View: The Mountain View bakery’s Thanksgiving lineup for 2023 includes potato onion dinner rolls, brioche pull-apart dinner rolls, apple gibassier (French-inspired pastries with roasted spiced apples) and a pumpkin pie Danish with whipped cream and candied pepitas. Preorder offerings also include a range of pastries, from cookies and bread to croissants.

The Midwife and the Baker, 846 Independence Ave., Mountain View; 650-336-7697, Instagram: @themidwifeandthebaker. Prices vary; check website for pricing and ordering. Pick up Nov. 22-23. themidwifeandthebaker.com.

Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, East Palo Alto: Quattro Restaurant & Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley is offering a four-person feast featuring roasted kabocha squash soup; Ouroboros Farm lettuce salad; a roasted whole turkey with pomme puree and cultured butter; stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce; green bean casserole; and pumpkin pie.

Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, 2050 University Ave., East Palo Alto; 650-566-1200, Instagram: @fspaloalto. The meal is $550 and serves four people. Place an order on Tock by 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Pick up Nov. 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. fourseasons.com.

Farm House, Belmont: Farm House offers an individually packaged three-course meal kit for Thanksgiving. Choose from kabocha squash and ginger soup or pear and spinach salad for the appetizer; turkey breast and confit turkey legs for the second course, with a choice of two sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing or macaroni and cheese; and tiramisu, apple bread pudding or a pumpkin cream tart for dessert. Sides can also be ordered separately along with pastries for Thanksgiving morning.

Farm House, 1301 6th Ave., Belmont; 650-593-7311, Instagram: @farmhousebelmont. Meals are $50 per person. Order online by Nov. 16 and pick up Nov. 21 between 2-4:30 p.m. or Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. order.toasttab.com

Made out of Dough, San Mateo: Made out of Dough is a women-owned bakery that takes custom orders and appears at weekend farmers markets in Foster City and San Carlos. They’re offering a wide-ranging dessert menu for Thanksgiving, from pies in flavors like blueberry sour cream custard and double crust bourbon apple to breakfast items like cinnamon rolls and pumpkin cream cheese loafs.

Made out of Dough, 650-753-4999, Instagram: @madeoutofdough. Prices vary; check website for complete pricing and ordering. Preorder by Nov. 17 by emailing orders@madeoutofdough.com. Pick up Nov. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. in San Mateo and Nov. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. in Belmont. madeoutofdough.com.

Pausa Bar & Cookery, San Mateo: Pick up a turkey feast to feed four that includes half of a 14-pound turkey with wild mushroom gravy and cranberry sauce; roasted Brussels sprouts; a mixed chicory salad; housemade focaccia; tartufata mashed potatoes; and chocolate travel cake.

Pausa Bar & Cookery, 223 E. 4th Ave., San Mateo; 650-375-0818, Instagram: @pausasanmateo. Dinner is $275 and serves four. Pick up Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. pausasanmateo.com.

Twelvemonth, Burlingame: Burlingame’s vegan restaurant and bakery is offering a dinner kit that feeds a family of four and includes autumn chop salad, butternut squash bisque, green bean casserole, pretzel spoon bread, roasted potatoes and your choice of plant-based turkey with sourdough gravy and cranberry Awesome Sauce or plant-based ham with jus and Awesome Sauce. All dishes are available as sides along with pumpkin sticky buns; cinnamon rolls with orange blossom glaze; Twelvemonth rolls with furikake butter; and a cookie box.

Twelvemonth, 330 Lorton Ave., Burlingame; 650-443-7111, Instagram: @twelvemonthburlingame. Dinner kit is $120; Side prices vary; check website for complete pricing and ordering. Pick up between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 22. twelvemonthburlingame.com.

Kapwa Baking Company, South San Francisco: Kapwa is a South San Francisco-based small-batch bakery that Faye Baltazar-Caylao and Ryan Caylao started out of their home during the pandemic, according to a 2022 KQED story. The couple wanted to incorporate their Filipino heritage into a business and sell sweets like ube bread pudding and cheesecake fudge brownies made with baraco, Filipino-grown coffee. The Thanksgiving menu includes party trays of ube bread pudding, pumpkin praline bread pudding or pumpkin cheesecake brownies; a dozen pumpkin spice crinkles; and 50 pieces of pastillas de leche (sweet milk candies in original or ube flavors).

Kapwa Baking Company, Instagram: @kapwabakingco. Prices vary; check website for complete pricing and ordering. Orders close Nov. 15. Pick up in South San Francisco between 8 a.m. and noon Nov. 23 or delivery between 9 a.m. and noon Nov. 23 for an additional $8 (Daly City to San Mateo only). docs.google.com.

Mazzetti’s Bakery, Pacifica: The longtime Coastside bakery has a dozen pie flavors to choose from this Thanksgiving plus cakes, cheesecakes, cannoli, coffeecake and more desserts. You’ll also find breads for the dinner table, including focaccia, rolls and whole loaves.

Mazzetti’s Bakery, 101 Manor Drive, Pacifica; 650-355-1007, Instagram: @mazzettisbakery. Prices vary; check website for complete pricing and ordering. Preorders for pickup Nov. 21 must be placed by 6 p.m. Nov. 20; preorders for Nov. 22 must be placed by Nov. 21 at noon. Order online, over the phone or in person. On Thanksgiving Day, the bakery will be open at 7 a.m. for walk-in customers only. mazzettisbakery.com.

Fattoria e Mare, Half Moon Bay: The downtown Italian bistro has a Thanksgiving preorder menu that includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted winter squash, Brussels sprouts and focaccia.

Fattoria e Mare, 315 Main St., Half Moon Bay; 650-342-4922, Instagram: @fattoriaemare. Four people, $150; whole turkey for eight people, $280; turkey and ham for 12, $420. Call 650-342-4922 to place an order until 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Pick up from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 23. fattoriaemare.com/.

Pie Ranch, Pescadero: If you’re looking for an excuse to drive out to the South Coast Thanksgiving week, Pie Ranch is offering several pie varieties for preorder, including lemon buttermilk, apple, pumpkin and pecan (the latter two can be made with gluten-free crusts), plus a vegan and gluten-free apple crisp. The farmstand will be open Nov. 22 for preordered pie pickups, as well as beans, preserves and other goods for the holiday.

Pie Ranch, 2080 Highway 1, Pescadero; Instagram: @pie_ranch. Pies range from $32-40. Order by 3 p.m. Nov. 18. Pick up at the farmstand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. docs.google.com.