Opinion: Palo Alto should have an LGBT+ pride celebration

Redwood City’s cultural celebrations have made the city a focal point on the Peninsula. At any point in the year you can walk through Redwood City’s town square and there will be a massive Lunar New Year Festival, a celebration of Fiestas Patrias, or colorful display of lights and music for LGBT+ Pride Month.

Even though I live in Palo Alto, I am incredibly aware when cultural celebrations are going on in other neighboring cities because celebrations are a huge draw for so many people.

Lack of cultural celebrations is a real issue in Palo Alto. We are a diverse city, but compared to other Peninsula cities, we don’t always give all of our different communities ways to thrive.

In Palo Alto we have a significant population of LGBT+ youth but no local pride celebration. Having a local pride parade or pride festival on California or University Avenue would be a fantastic way to bring the Palo Alto community together and help establish Palo Alto as a leader in supporting the LGBT+ community.

The Palo Alto Unified School District’s California Healthy Kids surveys show the impact of this difficult period, with many of the youth in our marginalized communities feeling isolated and having their mental health worsen. This has led the Palo Alto City Council to establish “Community Health and Safety” as an ongoing priority encompassing mental health, equity and a sense of belonging.

Nationally it has been a politically tumultuous several years where many communities have been targeted. For Palo Alto that has resulted locally in a rise in hate crimes, including earlier this year when Palo Alto experienced a pride flag being vandalized.

Cultural celebrations are a reminder that community members are valued, that they are loved, that their identity is important. I am reminded of how powerful Redwood City’s Lunar New Year Celebration was this year. Just a week before, the shooting in Half Moon Bay had occurred, and Lunar New Year was an important moment for cities to show the AAPI community would be protected and celebrated.

Currently, cultural celebrations in Palo Alto are rather isolated; they might occur in an enclosed community center rather than out on our public main streets. The entire purpose of so many cultural celebrations is to engage an entire city and broader community. It's knowing local businesses will be partaking, friends will be there, and a community will be seen and celebrated.

This draws people from all over the Peninsula to come to Redwood City, celebrate, and support local businesses. Palo Alto should make a similar investment in our cultural and community celebrations, and a pride celebration is a step in the right direction.

This past June for LGBT+ Pride Month I had the privilege of attending different LGBT+ Pride celebrations on the Peninsula. It’s so exciting to watch different cities and communities make Pride their own, whether it’s joining Pacifica’s Pride Parade along a coastal street of local businesses lined with rainbow flags leading to a lively pride celebration at a local elementary school or attending the beautiful Filoli Pride showcasing local LGBT+ artists with interactive displays discussing local LGBT+ history.

In Palo Alto families of all backgrounds and identities can thrive, kids can be kids, they can play sports, enjoy an amazing public education and community. Having a pride celebration would be a fantastic way for Palo Alto to showcase our progressive leadership and continue to show to our kids and families that they are always celebrated and safe here.

This is a time where LGBT+ youth, particularly transgender kids, are targeted by legislation that prevents them from playing sports, accessing healthcare, enforces discrimination and bans LGBT+ books and resources from schools.

The Palo Alto community has long been a progressive leader particularly when it comes to supporting children and families. Whether your child has just come out to you or they’re considering college out of state -- it is not far from the minds of Palo Alto families that there are just under 500 state bills across the United States that prevent LGBT+ kids from essential activities necessary to support their wellbeing.

It is a huge detriment when you have to go to other cities to find celebrations recognizing your culture, and it is important for Palo Alto to support community mental health and equity by giving our community members as many opportunities as possible to connect with and celebrate the cultures of all our different community members.

