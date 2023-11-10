Public Agenda: housing zones, labor negotiations, youth mental health

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss evaluations and labor negotiations pertaining to the city clerk. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider a proposal to grant the planning director the authority to extend planning entitlements by 18 months. It will also hear a status update on a recent audit of building and development services; and discuss the council procedures and protocols handbook. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The Palo Alto Unified Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 14, starting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at 25 Churchill Ave, Palo Alto. A closed session will be first, followed by an open session, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public 72 hours before the meeting.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss litigation from High Hamilton LLC. The council will then consider various zoning changes to implement the programs of its new Housing Element. These include relaxing height and density restrictions in industrial zones around San Antonio Road and on a segment of El Camino Real between Page Mill Road and Matadero Avenue. The council will also review plans to construct a single-family home at 575 Los Trancos Road. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

Preservation: The board recommended placing dozens of properties that did not receive objections to the city’s Historic Inventory. It also agreed to delay consideration of properties that received objections from property owners until Jan. 25 Yes: Unanimous

California Avenue: The council voted to retain a section of California Avenue between El Camino Real and Birch Street as a car-free zone permanently and directed staff to pursue various improvements, including wayfinding and gateway signs and bike lanes. Yes: Burt, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Tanaka No: Kou, Veenker

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and school district staffs and to discuss a program to support youth mental health through greater career opportunities. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

Public Agenda: housing zones, labor negotiations, youth mental health

A preview of government meetings the week of Nov. 13