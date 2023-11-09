Police calls: 20 arrests, 2 hate incidents

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 20
Violence Related
Embarcadero Road, 10/30 at 10:56 p.m. Robbery (felony)
180 El Camino Real, 11/1 at 2:20 p.m. Robbery (felony)
500 Pasteur Drive, 10/27 at 11:05 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
2877 Alma St., 11/3 at 2:13 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
928 Middlefield Road, 11/3 at 10:36 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)
El Camino Real, 11/5 at 6:58 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse
340 University Ave., 11/6 at 2:20 p.m. — (felony)
Theft Related
Burglary — 4
Credit card forgery — 1
Forgery — 1
Grand theft — 10
Petty theft — 9
Retail theft — 3
Shoplifting — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 4
Vehicle Related
Auto recovery — 1
Auto theft — 4
Driving w/ suspended license — 1
Failure to yield right of way — 1
Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 5
Stored vehicle — 6
Theft from auto — 10
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 2
Vehicle accident/no injury — 8
Vehicle accident/bicyclist — 3
Miscellaneous
Courtesy report — 2
Custody violation — 4
Death unattended — 1
Elder abuse — 3
Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2
False personation — 3
Found property — 3
Hate incident — 2
Lost property — 7
Mental health evaluation — 6
Missing person — 4
Obtain money by false pretenses — 1
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 2
Place pollutant near state waters — 4
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 2
Threats — 1
Vandalism — 4
Voided case — 3
