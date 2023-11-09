News

Police calls: 20 arrests, 2 hate incidents

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 9, 2023, 8:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 20

Violence Related

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Embarcadero Road, 10/30 at 10:56 p.m. Robbery (felony)

180 El Camino Real, 11/1 at 2:20 p.m. Robbery (felony)

500 Pasteur Drive, 10/27 at 11:05 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

2877 Alma St., 11/3 at 2:13 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

928 Middlefield Road, 11/3 at 10:36 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

El Camino Real, 11/5 at 6:58 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse

340 University Ave., 11/6 at 2:20 p.m. — (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Credit card forgery — 1

Forgery — 1

Grand theft — 10

Petty theft — 9

Retail theft — 3

Shoplifting — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 4

Vehicle Related

Auto recovery — 1

Auto theft — 4

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Failure to yield right of way — 1

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 5

Stored vehicle — 6

Theft from auto — 10

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 2

Vehicle accident/no injury — 8

Vehicle accident/bicyclist — 3

Miscellaneous

Courtesy report — 2

Custody violation — 4

Death unattended — 1

Elder abuse — 3

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2

False personation — 3

Found property — 3

Hate incident — 2

Lost property — 7

Mental health evaluation — 6

Missing person — 4

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 2

Place pollutant near state waters — 4

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Threats — 1

Vandalism — 4

Voided case — 3

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police calls: 20 arrests, 2 hate incidents

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 9, 2023, 8:29 am

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 20

Violence Related

Embarcadero Road, 10/30 at 10:56 p.m. Robbery (felony)

180 El Camino Real, 11/1 at 2:20 p.m. Robbery (felony)

500 Pasteur Drive, 10/27 at 11:05 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

2877 Alma St., 11/3 at 2:13 a.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

928 Middlefield Road, 11/3 at 10:36 a.m. Child abuse — simple (misdemeanor)

El Camino Real, 11/5 at 6:58 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse

340 University Ave., 11/6 at 2:20 p.m. — (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Credit card forgery — 1

Forgery — 1

Grand theft — 10

Petty theft — 9

Retail theft — 3

Shoplifting — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 4

Vehicle Related

Auto recovery — 1

Auto theft — 4

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Failure to yield right of way — 1

Hit and run with vehicle/property damage — 5

Stored vehicle — 6

Theft from auto — 10

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 2

Vehicle accident/no injury — 8

Vehicle accident/bicyclist — 3

Miscellaneous

Courtesy report — 2

Custody violation — 4

Death unattended — 1

Elder abuse — 3

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 2

False personation — 3

Found property — 3

Hate incident — 2

Lost property — 7

Mental health evaluation — 6

Missing person — 4

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 2

Place pollutant near state waters — 4

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Threats — 1

Vandalism — 4

Voided case — 3

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.