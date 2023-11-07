California Avenue to remain permanently car-free

Cars will not be returning to California Avenue any time in the foreseeable future.
After a heated debate that had polarized the business community of Palo Alto's "second downtown," the City Council decided on Monday night to retain California Avenue as a car-free zone on a permanent basis. By a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Lydia Kou and council member Vicky Veenker dissenting, the council also agreed to enhance the eclectic strip by creating bike lanes down the middle of the street, installing gateway signs and wayfinding signs and implementing a permanent parklet program for California Avenue.
In endorsing California Avenue as a permanently car-free zone, the council effectively turned what began as a pandemic-era emergency measure into the new normal. In doing so, the council rebuffed both a staff recommendation to conduct a year-long analysis of possible options and a concerted effort by dozens of area businesses to bring cars back. A proposal by some of these businesses for what they called a compromise — one traffic lane — sputtered Monday in the face of popular support among residents and most council members for keeping the street as a pedestrian promenade.
Both sides of the debate came out in force, with the council getting more than 150 pages of letters in the days leading up to the Nov. 6 hearing and hearing from dozens of residents and business owners at the meeting. Lisa Robins, owner of Vin Vino Wine, was among those who supported bringing back cars, which she argued improved access to businesses like hers. Michael Ekwall, co-owner of the California Avenue restaurant La Bodeguita del Medio, said that many businesses in the retail and service sectors are asking for the city to "give them back the visibility and access that they were willing to sacrifice for restaurants to survive during the pandemic."
"The majority of businesses are asking to reopen the street either fully or with a compromise that does make sense," Ekwall said.
But the vast majority of the speakers at the Nov. 6 hearing strongly supported keeping cars away from California Avenue. Bruce McLeod, a resident who frequents California Avenue, said he likes to go to areas where he can walk without worrying about a car running over him and dine "without a car backfiring next to my parklet."
Scott O'Neil also spoke out against any alternative that brings cars back, including the newly pitched one-lane compromise.
"Split the difference between safe and dangerous, you get dangerous; between clean air and dirty, you get dirty; between peaceful and noisy, it's noisy," O'Neil said. "Just as when you split the baby, you kill it, when you add a lane of traffic to a pedestrian boulevard, you kill it."
The solution proposed by city staff — commissioning a 12-month alternatives analysis — had its detractors on both sides of the debate. Neither proponents nor opponents were enthusiastic about waiting another year for a decision on a program that was known as "Summer Streets" when it made its debut in June 2020 and that was then repeatedly extended on a temporary basis. Mike Stone, owner of Mollie Stone's, was among those who supported reopening the street to cars and bringing back some certainty for business owners.
"Businesses don't have time for another experiment," he said. "This is not Europe."
Council members concurred that businesses deserve an answer, though the one they delivered was not what many merchants were hoping for. Vice Mayor Greer Stone, a consistent proponent of keeping California Avenue car-free, suggested that bringing even one lane of vehicle traffic back would run counter to everything the city has been trying to achieve on the strip and would effectively negate its biggest benefits.
"Either way cars are going to be on the street and it really eliminates the primary reason why the community comes out to enjoy the open street," Stone said.
Council members strongly pushed back against suggestions by merchants and service businesses that California Avenue's car-free status strongly contributes to their recent decline in business, as evidenced by rising vacancies and falling revenues. Council members Pat Burt, Julie Lythcott-Haims and Stone all rejected that premise and suggested that there are bigger factors at play: namely, shifting working and shopping habits.
Steve Guagliardo, who is heading the city's economic development efforts, said that he had recently spoken with officials from Stanford Research Park who told him that on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, only about half of the employees at the business park come to work on-site when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The percentage is even lower on the other two weekdays, he said.
Guagliardo and others suggested that the evidence simply isn't there to conclude that cars, or lack thereof, are responsible for retail's plight. On University Avenue, which was temporarily shut down to cars during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic but then reopened, there was little evidence that the move made a huge difference one way or another. The revenue figures in the downtown area showed that sales tax receipts for food, general retail and other types of businesses were all on the rise during University Avenue's car-free period. After cars returned at the end of 2021, they continued to rise — and fall, and rise again — with no discernible pattern.
Burt suggested that the retailers who want to see the cars return to California Avenue as trying to "turn back the clock." Rather than pushing for cars, they should adjust to the changing habits of California Avenue shoppers and extend their hours to coincide with major events like the Sunday farmer's market or the Third Thursday series that brings music to the street, he said.
"I am confident that opening the street to cars will not bring any more workers into their offices and it won't stop people from shopping on Amazon," Burt said.
Some businesses have embraced the car-less vibes. Maico Campilongo, who co-owns the restaurants iTalica and Terun, has been participating in musical events outside his restaurants. Street dining has brought an uptick in business to his restaurant and others. While retailers have observed that it's the restaurants and not the merchants who are the primary beneficiaries of the car-free setup, Campilongo argued that keeping California Avenue as a pedestrian area would bring in foot traffic that helps everyone. The move would also benefit the Palo Alto community as a whole.
"We really believe for the community of Palo Alto, for my kids who are going to grow up here, having a promenade will be a successful thing for Palo Alto," Campilongo said.
The decision to reject another major study and to go all-in on car-free California Avenue was driven by Council member Ed Lauing. He suggested that establishing California as a permanently car-free zone will give businesses the certainty they need to plan for the future. As such, he resisted a proposal by staff for a $384,990 contract with a consulting firm to create an alternatives analysis that would take about a year. While transportation staff still expect to hire a consultant to assist with the streetscape improvements, the scope will now be far narrower given that the preferred alternative has now been selected.
Lauing was one of many speakers who took issue with the haphazard appearance of California Avenue, including insufficient signage, an utter lack of a unified design; and the orange plastic barriers that currently serve as literal gateways to the car-free zone between Birch Street and El Camino Real. He also, however, agreed with the many speakers who spoke in glowing terms about California Avenue as a treasured community space.
"In spite of how crappy it looks and the work that we still have to do, people are already piling in there. … They meet neighbors, they play in the street, they have fun," Lauing said.
Lauing's motion directed city staff to return with a formal proposal to keep California car-free permanently. It also calls for near-term improvements such as improved signage and a two-way bike lane.
As part of the vote, the council agreed to similarly keep car-free a half-block portion of the Ramona Street, between University and Hamilton avenues, that also became a pedestrian zone during the pandemic.
While Kou and Veenker both voted against the motion, they did so for different reasons. Kou, a former video store owner, said she was concerned about the impact that permanently keeping cars away from California Avenue would have for businesses that aren't restaurants.
"While I had a lot of traffic, I had people who drove up in front of my store to get into the store," Kou said. "Not having certainty that people who do want a parking spot (will have one) in front of their store to be dropped off and picked up is a huge concern for me," Kou said.
Veenker was more concerned with process. Even though she said that keeping California Avenue car-free is her preferred option, she was loath to make a permanent decision without further analysis of business impacts. She shared the sentiments of most of her colleagues, however, when she called for creation of a "whiz-bang pedestrian mall that will promote community, enable bike traffic and support all of our businesses."
"I want this to be a grand success and will be the first to support it if it passes," Veenker said shortly before Lauing's motion passed. "However, I am uncomfortable that we're making the decision with neither expert guidance nor consensus in the business community."
Greer Stone acknowledged the tension in the room and the currently inadequate state of California Avenue. The street, he said, is not perfect but it's going to significantly improve after the current period of "growing pains."
"I feel everybody's frustration but when we're done there, I think we'll be a much better community, a much healthier community and hopefully we'll be able to achieve parity for all of Cal. Ave.," Stone said.
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Great job City Council. A car free Cal Ave is the way to go. A pedestrian and bike friendly area that is attractive will be a great asset. Well done!
University South
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Thank you council for taking a clear action in favor of the many benefits of car free for Cal Ave and Ramona. And for supporting moves to enhance the Cal Ave experience. Retail struggles are real Andy have many causes som of which pre dated the pandemic as online shopping grew and grew with WFH during the pandemic but I am glad council firmly rejected the link between retail vibrancy and whether streets are open or closed.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
It would be good to know if the same arguments held firm when the grade level crossing of the tracks happened. That was before my time, but it was also before the internet and I wonder if the community paid as much attention back then as to whether an East/West crossing was closed.
Yet, Cal Ave was vibrant after the grade crossing was closed and cars still managed to get there. I don't think cars being allowed on Cal Ave would help any of the retail get more customers.
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thank you Council members for finally making a decision and not spending more money on expensive consultants. There is a plenty of parking in the area with large parking garages on both sides of the street. I enjoy the out door dining and space to walk without worrying a car will hit me. People say they want local retail yet delivery trucks circle my neighborhood all day long. Sorry to see the Country Sun close.
Ventura
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thank you City Council for the decisive decision. I’m excited to see what Cal Av will become. In a few years we’ll forget even why we were debating this issue.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
This is a good start and work the aesthetics of Cal Ave to make it special driving customers to the avenue. How about an electronic sign in two locations detailing the names of the restaurant and shops in a map design? This will enable all to see the whole street from the sign.
Interesting that the council was not unanimous on the car free decision. How many cars can actually park in front of a store? And the comment - "further analysis of business impacts" is the exact process a politician uses to not get anything done.
Ventura
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Now being made permanent....they get rid of the those ugly orange barriers build up nice walls, oh wait farmers still need to access those closed section on Sundays. how they gonna flush/clean the street???
Community Center
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Great news. Thanks Ed! Also thanks to the other council members for skipping an unnecessary study.
Professorville
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I have no bone chew, but I am thankful that it is not another "study" that eats up months or years of inaction. I just hope that it turns into a place where people want to come and enjoy shopping , eating, and dining with planted areas and outdoor places to congregate and schmooze but not continue looking like the uglification of a closed-off street. I keep thinking of a line from an old movie, "If you build it, they will come." A better possibility than "street closed."
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Great move for bikes and pedestrians Council. With coordinated design standards, interesting signage, and more cohesion - this could be an amazing place. THANK YOU Council for choosing action and not another expensive study. Let's replicate that pattern with other city issues!
Cal Avenue deserves better design standards and better zoning so that more and more varied business can come in without complicated, time-consuming, and expensive Use Permits. Small breweries and businesses that might distribute locally or have more than 10 stores are forbidden altogether, as are most basic personal services (childcare, salons, fitness centers, learning centers, etc.) require those awful Use Permits. Let's fix that!
Let's face it, University Ave is open to cars and retail uses are failing there as well. We also need to address the elephant in the room, housing. Imagine several hundred new residents (customers) nearby on ECR that could and would frequent Cal Ave. We need better zoning there as well to facilitate that development and provide a lifeline to Cal Ave before we lose it. As the article said (quote below), these workers are not returning the way we'd hope - so let's put residents there instead!
"Steve Guagliardo, who is heading the city's economic development efforts, said that he had recently spoken with officials from Stanford Research Park who told him that on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and, only about half of the employees at the business park come to work on-site when compared to pre-Covid levels. The percentage is even lower on the other two weekdays, he said."
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The biggest take away listening last night. The biz on Cal Ave to Park & the City Council need PAM Palo Alto Mediation services to unsettled disputes.
I did not appreciate Council Burt’s assessment of “Why a grocery store houses itself at a dead end”. insight 20/20? Really unfeeling remarks toward a long time owners dilemma of “car fee” area. And this was just after Molly Stones owner came to speak at meeting on Zoom as the final commenter. Obviously Burt does not shop there.
It’ll be a joyous day when the council embraces housing upzones in denser, climate friendly neighborhoods in PA.
And it’s remains true. As it is now. Having a shut off street on top of four lane HWY 82 ECR does not work for safe streets. Does 19th Ave in San Francisco have a barrier wall cutting off a major intersection?
The wildly populous—deadly— intersection at ECR & Cal Ave was ignored entirely by presenters & council last night. As if the vulnerability crossing at the intersection did not exist. The lack of care at the closure at ECR dilapidated four corner intersection shows me the City is ignoring safe crossing upgrades to enhance the “experience” once out of harms way. Bluntly. The closure at ECR has put a ton more pressure on this crossing more than ever. Fix it.
Evergreen Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I'm wondering how much of that vacant office space around Cal Ave (80% by my casual count) could be converted to housing? More customers for merchants, housing for people who need it - talk about a win win.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
At least we saved $384,000 on another consultant and all that $$$$ staff time. '
NOW do you think the city can finally put up a BUSINESS DISTRICT sign and maybe list some of the businesses on the barriers or a banner??? If not, why not?
Barron Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Thank you city council for making a difficult decision. We look forward to seeing…
• Signage: a beautifully crafted sign at the head of the street, with a list of all the stores, restaurants, and services; proper/clear traffic signs for parking and flow.
• Collaboration between the city and merchants: marketing and business support that indicates this is a valued resource; collaboration between merchants so they aren’t competing excessively with one another to offer variety to fill the MANY voids; consider regular attendance at the CalAve business meetings; don't forget to consider garbage pickup, street cleaning, and supply deliveries in the traffic model.
• Customers spending their money on Cal Ave: Identify and shift your purchases to support our retailers; ask for what you want to buy.
• Retail: Be proactive by asking customers what they might like to see; rethink hours--later opening and closing?
Now could we get some angel investor(s) to rescue/renew/modernize Country Sun? It could be an excellent project with a legacy and community heart. The building needs to be purchased, the infrastructure repaired/solidified, and the business model tweaked.
College Terrace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Can strollers and pedestrians walk down the middle of the street, or is it only for bikes? Why do we have to keep "Parklets"? Can't the restaurants have retractable awnings and beautiful umbrellas? It seems like the sidewalks will be for pedestrians and the bikes will go down the middle of the street. This is NOT really a true walking street when you have to walk on the sidewalk. It seems like a bait-and-switch resolution. In the future, it can be reverted back into car lanes again! The problem with visibility all along has been the overwhelming parklets. I hope there is a way to make them more attractive, less intrusive of neighboring retail, and uniform in appreance. More trees and vegetation should be added. Also seating for non-diners. I waiting for a design.
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
"Can strollers and pedestrians walk down the middle of the street, or is it only for bikes?"
Apparently only for bikes (and e-bikes and scooters and one-wheels). Pedestrians will be using the sidewalks, according to the council.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Wooohooooo!!!!!! Fantastic news. The closure creates better community, and community is what we need most right now.
Now, please bring more community-oriented things! No more white tablecloth restaurants - more things like the board game store.
Evergreen Park
47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
In case you missed the later parts of the city council meeting last night, the council voted 5-2 for a modified proposal. The major modification was to make the closure permanent. Not only that, but Pat Burt snuck in a bullet point to create 'Slow Bike Lanes’ down the center of Cal Ave, in order to force pedestrians to use the sidewalks. You may remember that the bike freeway proposal was voted down about a year ago. It’s back. If you’ve ever watched bikers blow through the stop signs at Birch and sail past the “Walk Bikes” sidewalk sign, you can imagine how these 'slow bike lanes' will work. By the way, out of the thousands of bikes I’ve watched go by our store, I can count those that were walking their bikes on one hand.
And not only that, but they’re going to investigate reorienting the farmers market so that the booths face away from each other, with the bike lanes running between / behind them. The shoppers would then make a big loop around the outward-facing booths. It’s beyond ridiculous.
Old Palo Alto
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
I'm very happy to hear this news. We've lived here since 1995 and have really enjoyed the closure of CalAve. CalAve was already a regular destination for us whether grocery shopping, dining, or other shopping. (Our kids grew up with the animated display in Mollie Stone's produce department which made regular grocery shopping so much more fun.) But now, CalAve is very alive with community hanging out together. That's rare these days and hard to value in terms of dollars, but absolutely priceless in terms of social well being. Thanks.