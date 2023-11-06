News

Temperatures drop after warm weekend

After a series of warmer days, Palo Alto will see temperatures drop to the 60s this week

by Bay City News

Downtown Woodside on a rainy afternoon on Nov. 17, 2020. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area on Monday calls for moderate to high chances of rain all day throughout the region.

After a series of warmer days, Palo Alto will see temperatures drop to the 60s this week.

According to forecasters, a pair of cold fronts will move through the Bay Area today, bringing with them light showers and a slight chance of thunder.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 60s to 70s on the coast, around the bay and inland.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s to 50s throughout the Bay Area, along with low to moderate chances of evening rain in most parts of the region.

Clear skies and higher winds are expected Tuesday, bringing cold morning temperatures Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances return Friday.

