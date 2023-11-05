Around Town: biking feedback, making street fixes permanent and firefighters remembered

In this week's Around Town column, the city seeks feedback on bicycling, Crescent Park may keep its roundabout and Palo Alto firefighters remember their own.

CLICK AND VENT… Palo Alto residents, particularly those who bike, have a new venue for venting about potholes, dangerous intersections, mistimed traffic lights and other roadside calamities that they encounter as they pedal through the city. The city just launched the update to its bicycle master plan as well as a parallel effort to promote "safe streets." As part of both exercises, the city created an interactive map and invited members of the public to fill it with their concerns about transportation. The interactive map is both a digital suggestion box and a word cloud of road anxieties – some citywide, most hyperlocal. One commenter complained about the high number of bicyclists who don’t dismount at the Oregon Expressway overpass at U.S. Highway 101 despite clear “Dismount Zone” signs. It is not uncommon, this pedestrian wrote, “to nearly be impaled on the handlebars of cyclists zipping on the downhills going both ways.” Another complained that the traffic light to cross El Camino Real and Serra Drive is too short when a bike triggers it. “I've seen near misses when (the) light for El Camino drivers turns green and bicyclists are only 3/4 across El Camino.” A comment calling for four-way Stop signs on Stanford Avenue near Harvard Street, proved popular (16 “Likes”). Another commenter requested a separated bike/pedestrian crossing in south Palo Alto, near the railroad corridor, a project that the city has been exploring for over a decade (six “Likes”). The map is available at maps.kittelson.com/ActivePaloAlto. According to the city, the map and an accompanying survey will be open to the public until the end of November. “Collectively gaining feedback about roadway safety and community experiences will inform both projects and shape a transportation network that reflects the community’s needs and desires,” the city’s announcement states.

CALMING PRESENCE… Five years ago, residents in part of Crescent Park petitioned the city to do something about the cut-through traffic, congestion and speeders passing through their neighborhood. Next week, they will likely be rewarded for their labor when the City Council considers making permanent a series of road changes that were implemented on a trial basis in the summer 2021. The new road features include curb extensions and stop signs around Southwood Drive and East Crescent Drive and an oval-shaped traffic "circle" at the somewhat complex intersection Hamilton Avenue, Southwood and Center Drive. Reviews have been generally positive, according to staff. In the Southwood and East Crescent area, 74% of the neighbors supported making these calming measures permanent. In the Hamilton, Southwood and Center area, 78% gave the pilot the thumbs up. Greg Welch, who lives in the area and who has strongly advocated for traffic-safety improvements, told the Planning and Transportation Commission in June that the recent changes made his neighbors feel safer. The five-corner intersection was a “demolition derby” before the project, he told the commission. “People would rush in and there was no sense of, ‘Who is supposed to go next,’ or ‘How do I make a left?’” The commission, pleased with the results, unanimously supported retaining these features on a permanent basis. The council is set to follow suit on Nov. 6.

REMEMBERING FIREFIGHTERS… For Palo Alto firefighters who died since the COVID-19 pandemic began, proper funerals and memorials were hard to come by due to restrictions on gathering. So Palo Alto Firefighters Local 1319 endeavored to remember their former colleagues earlier last month, hosting a joint memorial for all 21 retirees. Joe Penko , president of the union, told the Palo Alto Weekly that 150 people attended the memorial, including dozens of friends and families of those who died and city leaders like Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou . “The event was full of mourning and joy,” Penko said. “This was the first time that many of these families had seen each other in decades, and they were able to hear stories about their fathers, brothers, and friends.” Representatives for each of the 21 former firefighters honored spoke at the event, helping bring closure to the families who were unable to “formally put their loved ones to rest as planned.” Penko said. Nick Penko, currently a firefighter with the department, and retired captain Barry Marchisio coordinated the event, which several family members of firefighters said was meaningful and important for them. The department’s honor guard performed the ceremonial flag display, giving the event the “honor and dignity it deserved,” Penko said.