3 teens arrested with 5 guns, cocaine and $4,000 in cash

Five firearms including an AR-15 rifle with a 60-round magazine, drugs packaged for sale, and $4,000 in cash were seized in the arrest of three teens following a shooting, East Palo Alto police said Friday, Nov. 3.

The teens, two who are age 15 and one who is 16, were arrested on Thursday when police searched their residences, the department stated.

Images of the three were captured on surveillance video in connection with a shooting Oct. 13 in the 2300 block of Cooley Avenue, police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The drugs included more than 22 ounces of cocaine, MDMA pills and marijuana, police said.

Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by anonymous text to epa@tipnow.org or 650-409-6792. An anonymous voicemail may be left at 650-409-6792.