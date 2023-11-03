Public Agenda: Cal Ave, historic homes, tree ordinance

Here's preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Nov. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss property negotiations with the Santa Clara Valley Water District over 1175 San Antonio Road for construction of a water-treatment plant. The council will then consider next steps for the car-free program on California Avenue and Ramona Street, including a proposal to commission an alternatives study and keep the streets closed to cars for another year; and consider adoption of planned community zones for 702 Ellsworth Place and for 2901-2905 Middlefield Road. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider approving the 2023 Electric Integrated Resource Plan and discuss an update to the city’s fiber-optic expansion plan. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 2023 state legislation and proposed changes to the city's recently adopted tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss an update to the city’s historical inventory, with a focus on 68 properties deemed eligible for a listing for their architecture or association with a historical event. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.