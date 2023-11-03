News

Public Agenda: Cal Ave, historic homes, tree ordinance

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Nov. 6

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 3, 2023, 8:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Here's preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Nov. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss property negotiations with the Santa Clara Valley Water District over 1175 San Antonio Road for construction of a water-treatment plant. The council will then consider next steps for the car-free program on California Avenue and Ramona Street, including a proposal to commission an alternatives study and keep the streets closed to cars for another year; and consider adoption of planned community zones for 702 Ellsworth Place and for 2901-2905 Middlefield Road. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider approving the 2023 Electric Integrated Resource Plan and discuss an update to the city’s fiber-optic expansion plan. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 2023 state legislation and proposed changes to the city's recently adopted tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss an update to the city’s historical inventory, with a focus on 68 properties deemed eligible for a listing for their architecture or association with a historical event. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city and school district leaders made the week of Oct. 30:

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION (Nov. 1)

Annual report: The commission discussed the Utilities Annual Report for fiscal year 2023. Action: None

Gas: The commission discussed strategies for keeping natural gas prices stable during the 2023-2024 winter season. Action: None

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD (Nov. 2)

739 Sutter Ave.: The board discussed a proposed development at 739 Sutter Ave., which involves demolishing eight existing rental units and constructing 12 for-sale units. Action: None

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: Cal Ave, historic homes, tree ordinance

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Nov. 6

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 3, 2023, 8:38 pm

Here's preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Nov. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss property negotiations with the Santa Clara Valley Water District over 1175 San Antonio Road for construction of a water-treatment plant. The council will then consider next steps for the car-free program on California Avenue and Ramona Street, including a proposal to commission an alternatives study and keep the streets closed to cars for another year; and consider adoption of planned community zones for 702 Ellsworth Place and for 2901-2905 Middlefield Road. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider approving the 2023 Electric Integrated Resource Plan and discuss an update to the city’s fiber-optic expansion plan. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 2023 state legislation and proposed changes to the city's recently adopted tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss an update to the city’s historical inventory, with a focus on 68 properties deemed eligible for a listing for their architecture or association with a historical event. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here's a list of the major decisions that city and school district leaders made the week of Oct. 30:

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION (Nov. 1)

Annual report: The commission discussed the Utilities Annual Report for fiscal year 2023. Action: None

Gas: The commission discussed strategies for keeping natural gas prices stable during the 2023-2024 winter season. Action: None

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD (Nov. 2)

739 Sutter Ave.: The board discussed a proposed development at 739 Sutter Ave., which involves demolishing eight existing rental units and constructing 12 for-sale units. Action: None

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.