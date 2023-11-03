Letters to the editor

It’s very tricky to move through the perimeters of the Cal Ave district. Try riding your bike east on Cal Ave through El Camino and on to the Caltrain station. Good luck.

Cal Ave is the only street that provides good east/west movement to the shopping, businesses, groceries and Caltrain. We are blocked by train tracks, Oregon Expressway and bollards protecting Evergreen Park from cut-through traffic.

This would be a huge mistake. Why? Our side streets have very poor in and out access. They are very narrow and largely residential. Traffic pushed off Cal Ave spills into our residential areas. This is unsafe and unpleasant for our children, students, elders and neighbors.

I’ve lived in the Cal Ave neighborhood for 30 years. I was caught by surprise when I read that the City Council is again thinking about closing Cal Ave permanently.

We can create a fun, vibrant shopping and dining district that is nicer than either the current hodgepodge or the old-fashioned linear shopping street of the past. We must involve affected merchants as well as citizens in the planning process and be sure the building is done in stages rather than closing most of the district for long periods of time. Merchants, residents and visitors would all benefit from a well-designed California Avenue business district.

I believe this would allow cars to get where they want to go yet reduce traffic congestion, smog and accidents.

Sherman and Cambridge avenues could be designed to increase the traffic flow rather than encouraging cars to cut through the neighborhoods. If there were well-designed roundabouts at Birch and Ash streets, traffic exiting the parking lots and garages could be directed to turn right and proceed to the next roundabout if they want to travel in the opposite direction.

I applaud efforts to find a compromise for the California Avenue business district. Rather than putting a Band-Aid on the problem, I suggest we seek a real solution. If we redesign the parking lots along both Sherman and Cambridge avenues, including a well-lighted sidewalk with handicapped parking and loading zones along the back sides of the Cal Avenue businesses, we could provide low-cost loans to improve the entryways from these parking lots.

It’s past time to open Cal Ave to traffic. By the way, the police will appreciate being able to maneuver more easily through this neighborhood when the new station opens!

The dead end at Ash Street and Cal Ave is impossible. Cars park there illegally all the time, making it impossible to do a U-turn next to Joanie’s Cafe. While they are trying to turn around (back and forth, back and forth) emissions go up as well as impatience and danger.

