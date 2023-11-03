Community members to gather at rally calling for people held hostage by Hamas to be released

Community members will gather at a rally this Saturday, Nov. 4, at King Plaza in Palo Alto to call for Israeli hostages taken by Hamas to be returned and stand with those fighting against Hamas.

The event, which will take place at 4:30 p.m. in front of City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave., is organized by the group “UnXeptable.” Offir Gutelzon, a Palo Alto-based entrepreneur and co-founder of the group, last organized a five-part protest across the Bay Area in September when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in the area to visit Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X.

“For 10 months we stood together, we built an active and inclusive community with a wide range of views that all add up to concern for the State of Israel, and the knowledge that what happens there impacts (Israelis) and Jews around the world too,” Gutelzon said.

The event on Facebook has 44 people listed as attending, and 80 people listed as interested.

A series of “kidnapped” posters appeared in Palo Alto last month, part of an activism campaign to raise awareness for those kidnapped by Hamas.