Police calls: 24 arrests, 4 stolen cars

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 24
Violence Related
El Camino Real, 10/29 at 8:24 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
2025 Alma St., 10/26 at 8:09 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Guinda Street, 10/14 at 8:55 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Burglary — 5
Checks forgery — 1
Credit card forgery — 2
Grand theft — 11
Petty theft — 5
Shoplifting — 2
Theft undefined — 2
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 3
Drunk in public — 1
Possession of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto recovery — 1
Auto theft — 4
Hit and run — 3
Stored vehicle — 3
Theft from auto — 6
Vehicle accident/injury — 6
Vehicle accident/no injury — 2
Vehicle accident/pedestrian — 1
Miscellaneous
Courtesy report — 2
Death unattended — 1
Failure to appear on felony charge — 1
Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 4
Found property — 5
Located missing person — 1
Medical assist — 1
Mental health evaluation — 4
Missing person — 1
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 6
Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 2
Resist arrest — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 3
Threats — 1
Vandalism — 8
Voided case — 1
