Police calls: 24 arrests, 4 stolen cars

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 24

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 10/29 at 8:24 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

2025 Alma St., 10/26 at 8:09 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Guinda Street, 10/14 at 8:55 p.m. Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary — 5

Checks forgery — 1

Credit card forgery — 2

Grand theft — 11

Petty theft — 5

Shoplifting — 2

Theft undefined — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 3

Drunk in public — 1

Possession of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto recovery — 1

Auto theft — 4

Hit and run — 3

Stored vehicle — 3

Theft from auto — 6

Vehicle accident/injury — 6

Vehicle accident/no injury — 2

Vehicle accident/pedestrian — 1

Miscellaneous

Courtesy report — 2

Death unattended — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 1

Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge — 4

Found property — 5

Located missing person — 1

Medical assist — 1

Mental health evaluation — 4

Missing person — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 6

Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 2

Resist arrest — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 3

Threats — 1

Vandalism — 8

Voided case — 1

