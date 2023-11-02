News

Palo Alto investigates attempted robbery in the Baylands

Man was reportedly approached by two other men who searched him, threw him to the ground

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 2, 2023, 12:53 pm
Palo Alto police are looking for two men who reportedly tried to rob another man who was walking on a trail at Byxbee Park on Monday evening.

The incident took place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Baylands park, near 2375 Embarcadero Road. Police said the man had parked his vehicle on East Bayshore Road on Oct. 30 and walked to the trail, where he encountered two men walking toward him.

According to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department, one of the men walked behind him and began to pat him down, ostensibly to see if he had a wallet, a phone or any other valuables. The man, who is in his 30s, only had his car keys.

As the two men were searching him, they saw another person with a light walk toward them. They threw the man down on the ground and ran further into Byxbee Park, according to the police. The man ran back to his car, drove home and called the police.

He described the two men who tried to rob him as Black male adults in dark clothing. One was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a black sweater or sweatshirt with a skull logo; the other had a beard, according to the news release.

Police said they don’t know the identity of the person with the light and who may have witnessed the attempted robbery but would like to speak to that person to learn what, if anything, they saw.

The man was not injured and ultimately did not have anything stolen from him, police said. He told the police that one of the men may have been armed with a gun and the one behind him may have had a knife, as he felt a sharp point in his back. Because of the darkness, however, he could not be certain, according to the news release.

Police said there had not been any similar cases reported. They noted Byxbee Park and other open space lands are closed from sunset to 8 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413 or to send an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org or (650) 383-8984.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

