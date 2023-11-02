Palo Alto investigates attempted robbery in the Baylands

Palo Alto police are looking for two men who reportedly tried to rob another man who was walking on a trail at Byxbee Park on Monday evening.

The incident took place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Baylands park, near 2375 Embarcadero Road. Police said the man had parked his vehicle on East Bayshore Road on Oct. 30 and walked to the trail, where he encountered two men walking toward him.

According to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department, one of the men walked behind him and began to pat him down, ostensibly to see if he had a wallet, a phone or any other valuables. The man, who is in his 30s, only had his car keys.

As the two men were searching him, they saw another person with a light walk toward them. They threw the man down on the ground and ran further into Byxbee Park, according to the police. The man ran back to his car, drove home and called the police.

He described the two men who tried to rob him as Black male adults in dark clothing. One was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a black sweater or sweatshirt with a skull logo; the other had a beard, according to the news release.