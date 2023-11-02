Developer scales down plan for condo project near Town & Country Village

After getting a mixed reception from the Palo Alto City Council last year, a developer is scaling back his plans for a condominium project behind Town & Country Village.
In a newly submitted application, developer Stormland LLC is proposing a three-story, 10-townhouse project at 70 Encina Ave. The new proposal is more modest than the one Stormland submitted last year, which featured a five-story building with 20 condominiums.
Both the prior project and the current one are relying on the "planned home zoning," a rezoning process that allows housing developers to request exemptions from height limits, parking requirements, density restrictions and other development standards. The designation gives the City Council broad discretion to demand revisions or reject projects.
During the council’s September 2022 review, members generally agreed that the location, close to downtown and right next to Town & Country, is very reasonable for housing. But they were also swayed by concerns from Ellis Partners, which owns the shopping center and which argued that the project should be scaled back.
Dean Rubinson, director of development for Ellis Partners called the five-story version of the project "wholly out of context for a site like this."
"We don't see it as harmonious and we definitely don't see it as strengthening Town & Country Village and its vibrancy," Rubinson said during that meeting.
Former council member Eric Filseth was among those who found Ellis’ argument convincing.
"I think the community is best served if Town & Country Village continues to thrive," Filseth said. "If the operator who has proven that they can run a successful shopping mall in an era where it’s very, very difficult — if they’ve got concerns, we’ve got to listen to that."
The revised proposal is more modest in size and unit count. A letter from Jeff Galbraith, architect with Hayes Group Architects, states the revisions were made based on a review with neighbors and after studying various alternative project configurations. The three-story project would have two stories of living area over a story with parking garages.
Including garages at the ground level "eliminates costly concrete construction at the ground level and minimizes interior common area," Galbraith wrote.
He noted that under existing density regulations, the project would be limited to four dwellings. Applying planned home zoning would "allow for a significant increase in unit count."
"The proposed residential design is supported with the surroundings as there are adjacent planned community and hospital buildings of much greater heights," the letter states.
The preliminary application will now be reviewed by planning staff before it goes back to the council for a fresh round of comments. If council members support the project, Stormland will have the option of submitting a formal application.
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
They are scaling DOWN housing on Encina? How, exactly, is this project "out of scale" with the area? This project site is abutted by commercial buildings and a sea of auto parking. It is close to the city's best supported train and bus transit stations, easily walkable and bikable to PAUSD schools, Stanford University, shopping, downtown PA jobs, Palo Alto Medical Foundation. The 5-story Opportunity Center apartment building is on Encina, right nearby. How was the scale of the former project not compatible?
By comparison, City Council (also through a plan pushed by Eric Filseth) is pressing forward to upzone huge swaths of land for THOUSANDS of new units in south Palo Alto that have far fewer resources to support housing--with no plan to improve or expand existing support resources. Council and City Manager Shikada, if you say you don't treat south and north PA differently, this is a moment to demonstrate that. Eric Filseth is no longer on Council. YOU have the power to balance land use in north and south Palo Alto more fairly.
Please consider that Council just approved a 5-story, 50-unit apartment building across from a single-story south Palo Alto neighborhood that stands next to single-story schools, churches, and a park and another community shopping center. This project is only going to have 10 parking spaces so it is likely to impact the center parking lot and nearby neighborhood streets for off-site parking. Please explain to the public why this project is being treated so differently. Why does this retail center owner have such outsized influence in this process? Why is south Palo Alto being treated so differently?