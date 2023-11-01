News

Palo Alto police ask public for help in finding missing teenager

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 1, 2023, 7:01 pm 0

Palo Alto are asking the public for help in locating Claire, 15. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department

Palo Alto police are asking the community for help in locating a girl who left her home in Barron Park on Tuesday evening and has been missing since.

Police said Claire, 15, left her home in the 700 block of Chimalus Drive at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday and her whereabouts are unknown. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 115 pounds and could be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, according to the announcement.

She does not have a phone and her parents are concerned about her safety, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413.

