Stanford University investigating cyberattack

Stanford University said it is continuing to investigate a cybersecurity incident that targeted its Department of Public Safety last week.

The university is working to determine the extent of the attack but said that it appears limited to the Department of Public Safety and didn't impact other parts of the school.

Stanford faced at least two other cyberattacks this year, one in February and another in April, according to university statements.

Police emergency response functions weren't impacted, according to school officials.

"Our privacy and information security teams have been giving this matter their concerted attention, in coordination with outside specialists," Stanford officials said in a statement posted on the school's website. "The investigation is ongoing and once it is completed, we will act accordingly and be able to share more information with the community."