Palo Alto's drive toward citywide fiber could launch near Greer Park

It will, however, move ahead of the rest of the city because it happens to be an area in which the city is pursuing its other expensive multi-year project: the upgrade of its electric grid. The goal of the project, which has an estimated cost of $220 million to $306 million, is to enable the city to facilitate a widespread conversion by local businesses and residents to electric vehicles and appliances. An early component of the modernization project calls for converting 4 kV lines in the Greer Park area to 12 kV and replacement of transformers.

The area is, in one sense, an unconventional choice for the fiber rollout, a project that has been debated for more than 20 years but that has only recently transformed from an abstract concept to an actual plan. Last year, the city's consultant, Magellan Advisors, released a map showing the most promising areas to start fiber based on factors such as lower construction costs, higher customer interest, less competition from incumbents and higher density. The Greer Park area did not qualify under that criteria.

Before this grand expansion kicks off, however, city officials are preparing to launch a pilot program in a small section within the first phase, which includes about 1,224 customers. Located near Greer Park, the area is bounded by Embarcadero and Colorado Avenue to the north and south and by Louis and Bayshore roads to the west and east. It may see municipal fiber as early as February 2025, according to a new report from the Utilities Department.

Known as Fiber to the Premises, the project involves a phased expansion of the city's fiber backbone – first to support municipal services and later to serve customers throughout Palo Alto. If things go as planned, the backbone rebuild will cost about $25.6 million and the first major phase of the fiber expansion will cost about $20 million, according to the Utilities Department. It will target a section of the city roughly bound by Embarcadero Road on the north, Oregon and Clara Drive on the south, El Camino Real on the west and Bayshore Road on the east. It would also set the stage for a citywide expansion at a cost of $102 million.

It will also inform the city on the best approaches to take as it moves ahead with the remaining phase one area, which includes an additional 1,241 poles and 5,560 customers, according to the report, which the City Council's Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss on Nov. 7.

As the city negotiates with AT&T, it is also leaning on existing on-call contractors to perform engineering and construction work in the pilot area, a move that staff expects to save between six and nine months because it avoids going out to bid. The pilot area, according to Yuan's report, "will be treated as a testbed to design and construct both projects in parallel to minimize community disruption and reduce shared construction costs."

A key challenge for both the fiber and the electrification efforts will be upgrading and, in some cases, replacing existing poles. The city co-owns 5,500 poles with AT&T under an agreement that goes back to 1918. The process laid out in the agreement, wherein the city bills AT&T for pole repairs and replacement, may not be feasible to accommodate the high number of pole transactions associated with the two efforts, according to Yuan.

"Given the hundreds of miles of overhead and underground construction activity between FTTP (Fiber to the Premises) and electric grid modernization, the pilot enables staff to explore various construction phasing options to minimize disruption, construction activity, and construction costs within neighborhoods while avoiding prolonged deployments," Yuan states in the report. "In addition, aligning these projects in the pilot helps alleviate construction constraints as staff does not have enough internal resources to project manage, perform engineering make ready, and inspect construction for both projects in parallel."

Initially, this project was intended as a test to determine feasibility of electrification design and construction methods, according to a report from David Yuan, strategic business manager at Utilities Department. Then fiber was added to the mix. Now, the city is looking at ways to align installation of fiber with the electrification and to analyze possible cost savings, timeline and resources required for aligning the two projects.

"We have a fiber fund accumulation of dollars that we're going to reinvest in expansion of a successful program that we've had for over 20 years," Burt said. "It gives us a foundation that if we are successful, we can grow it."

The fiber project picked up momentum in December 2022, when the council voted 6-1 to move ahead with the phased fiber expansion. Council member Greg Tanaka dissented and argued that the city will not do well in competition with the two incumbents, AT&T and Comcast.

Palo Alto's drive toward citywide fiber could launch near Greer Park

Utilities staff propose fiber pilot program for about 1,220 customers