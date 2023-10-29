Around Town: Creek defense, Kanye ties the knot, and new parkland

BRACING FOR THE STORM … As Palo Alto is bracing for a wet winter, city crews are taking special precautions to make sure areas around the San Francisquito Creek are protected for potential floods. City Manager Ed Shikada said the city is installing a new creek-monitoring camera around the flood-prone Pope-Chaucer bridge. City teams will also be placing an excavator near the creek to clear the creek as necessary, Shikada told the City Council on Oct. 23. The city is also moving ahead with a plan to replace the Newell Road Bridge, a $16.2-million project that has been slowly wending its way through the city’s approval process for nearly a decade. Shikada said that the city is now securing all the right-of-way agreements needed to enable construction, with the goal of starting the work in 2024. The state Department of Transportation expects to complete its review of the appraisals and offer packages — which the city is now sending to private property owners around the project area — by the end of October, according to a recent update from the city. Another key obstacle is permitting. Palo Alto is working with the regional agency San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority (SFCJPA) to get permits from various regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Regional Water Quality Control Board and U.S Fish and Wildlife Service. The city’s hopes to obtain all the permits this fall.

CELEBRITY WEDDINGS … Palo Alto is known for its many qualities, including its diverse food scene, high cost of living, and nickname as the “birthplace of the Silicon Valley.” But perhaps one of the last qualities the city is known for is as a wedding destination. Tell that to controversial singer, rapper and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who got married to Australian architect Bianca Censori in Palo Alto last year. While Ye and Censori reportedly tied the knot last December — roughly a month after Ye’s divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalized — the two had not confirmed publicly whether they had an official wedding. The Daily Mail confirmed this earlier this month, reporting that they obtained a copy of Ye and Censori’s marriage license which stated that they were married in Palo Alto. The couple’s wedding license is classified as a “confidential license,” as opposed to a “public license,” meaning that without a court order, only Ye and Censori can request a copy of their marriage license. The license obtained by the Daily Mail stated that James Mayfield, an officiant based in California, presided over the celebrity wedding.

A MOMENT OF ZEN … It’s not exactly Central Park, Golden Gate Park or even Rinconada Park, but Palo Alto’s newest park proposal involves a piece of land with a long — if often overlooked — history. Located at the corner of Alma Street and Hawthorne Avenue, the small landscaped area houses the Tower Well, a water-storage facility that went up more than a century ago and was abandoned in 1988. Throughout the 1990s, Palo Alto officials debated various uses for the land, including a day care center, a low-income housing project and a three-story mixed-use development with a small plaza. Ultimately, all these plans fizzled and the city simply installed a few benches, native plants, a granite trail and a series of interpretive signs telling the story of the water tower. Now, plans are afoot to officially dedicate this land as parkland, a move that would require a citywide vote for any new land use. The Parks and Recreation Commission briefly discussed — and informally endorsed — the proposal on Oct. 24, which will go to the City Council in the coming months. Commissioners also agreed that this little park should remain a place of respite. Commissioner Bing Wei suggested adding some rocks and creating a Zen garden. Others supported sprucing up the vegetation but not doing anything dramatic that would change its character. "As far as a park, this certainly isn’t a heavy-duty recreational park where we’re going to put a playground in and a basketball court," Commissioner Jeff Greenfield said. "It’s a small site but it’s more of a peaceful respite, a place to relax, catch your breath, reflect. It’s pretty nice in that respect."