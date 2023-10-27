With new study, Palo Alto prepares to rethink retail strategies

With Palo Alto's retail scene still in flux because of changing work and shopping habits, the city is advancing a new study that will set the stage for revising zoning and parking policies in key commercial areas.
The aim is to help Palo Alto "modernize its regulations and ensure vibrant commercial areas," according to a report from the Department of Planning and Development Services. This will include developing a retail recovery ordinance, reviewing existing retail-preservation policies and regulatory standards for conditional use thresholds, the report states.
"The goal is to retain, strengthen and facilitate retail in the key commercial areas of Palo Alto," Dan Wery, senior associate with Michael Baker International, the firm performing the study, told the Planning and Transportation Commission during an Oct. 25 discussion of the study.
The Michael Baker analysis has a somewhat narrower scope than the analysis that was recently completed by Streetsense and that took a broader view at local policies on commercial and residential development, changing work habits and the impact of these trends on local retailers. The City Council adopted the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy that was crafted by Streetsense and HdL Companies earlier this year.
The Michael Baker report will, among other things, help inform the city's review of its retail-protection ordinance, which prohibits replacement of ground-floor retail with other types of uses, according to staff. It will also examine the impacts of Assembly Bill 2097, a new law that eliminates parking requirements for residential and commercial projects near transit stations. Both University and California avenues are close to Caltrain stations and, as such, can expect to see projects advance without parking requirements.
Consultants from Michael Baker International will look at how many parking spaces the two commercial districts currently have, the parking demand from existing businesses and the potential impact of the new bill.
"The study will focus on what that threshold would be. At what time does the city need to intervene and implement certain parking strategies or (transportation demand management) strategies?" said Surabhi Barbhaya, urban planner with Michael Baker International.
The study will also compare local policies — including restrictions on formula retail and the retail-protection ordinance — to those in other cities, including Mountain View, Redwood City and Santa Monica, according to the consultants. Consultants plan to interview officials from these cities as well as local business owners and other stakeholders before issuing their report next spring.
In discussing the new study at its Oct. 25 meeting, members of the city's Planning and Transportation Commission urged the consultants to also include Los Altos in its comparative analysis.
"They have many kinds of independent local retail — clothing stores, thrift shops, toy stores, a sewing store — that are less and less common in Palo Alto but they seemingly have been able to preserve them," Lu said.
While broad trends like online shopping and remote work are often seen as main drivers of retail struggles, planning commissioners noted that numerous brick-and-mortar stores have recently left Palo Alto for other reasons. They asked the consultants to explore some of the reasons for why these businesses departed.
"Of course, there's great concern about change in the retail environment because of online sales for example, but we do know of a number of instances of businesses that relocated out of Palo Alto and are still doing well," Commissioner Allen Akin said.
Akin gave as an example University Art, which left its prominent Ramona Street location in 2013 and moved to Redwood City. The Dragon Theatre made the same move in the same year, though it recently closed its Redwood City theater and is now in San Jose. Other commissioners pointed to former Palo Alto establishments Shady Lane (now in Menlo Park) and Paperwhirl (now Los Altos).
"It's kind of sad when we're seeing our businesses leaving that are successful elsewhere, and close by," Commission Chair Doria Summa said.
The Michael Baker study, which will largely focus on zoning and parking, is part of a broader effort in Palo Alto to come up with a new vision for its commercial areas.
In addition to the recently completed Streetsense report, the city is also pursuing separate planning efforts for University Avenue and California Avenue. The council's next big decision on this topic will come on Nov. 6, when it considers whether to reopen California Avenue to cars — an option favored by numerous California Avenue retailers but opposed by most restaurants.
The council will also consider approving a $384,990 contract with the firm Urban Field to develop a set of alternatives for California Avenue, which has been car-free since the early days of the pandemic. That effort is expected to take about a year, according to a report from Chief Transportation Officer Philip Kamhi.
Staff is recommending that California Avenue remain car-free for another year, while the study is in progress. The street is currently authorized to only be closed to cars until the end of this year.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Parking has to be a consideration. We have been promised signs at garages with numbers of available spaces, but we have been told at least 10 years they are coming. We also have no way to pay for parking with an app. We also have free parking for up to 3 hours, but when we need to pay for 4 hours it is very expensive as well as difficult to do. I am not sure, but do we still have all the color codes for parking, definitely problematic. But we do need to be able to park for half a day without the present encumbrances, 3 hours is barely long enough for a lingering lunch and a stroll around the retail, particularly for seniors who have the time to socialize in this way.
Registered user
Mayfield
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Opening up CAL Ave will open up the lost parking right in front of the retail businesses we are trying to save. It's a no brainer if the City Council can acknowledge that CAL Ave doesn't need to be all about dining at dinner and lunch time, yet dead the rest of the day. It's immoral to hurt the retail businesses just to please those people who treasure dining outside more than anything. Opening CAL Ave will also give easier access to the CAL Ave train station -- and aren't we trying to encourage people to use public transit and reduce car emissions? With CAL Ave closed, traffic is snarled up at Ash Street and shunted off to other narrow and residential streets. At the Ash Street /CAL Ave intersection cars have to negotiate a tight U-turn because DoorDash and other drivers park in the red zone and block cars and trucks from turning around. Life is not only about dining! We want our neighborhood shopping area back to what it was before COVID. We want RETAIL and dining. We want diversity -- not just restaurants.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Granted I'm not n international consultancy like this new firm or a national consultancy like Street Sense, but I had to laugh at issues City Council is considering:
* hiring a consultant to look at different designs for the street and come back with a report next fall
* how the street with be configured in the meantime"
Does it take big bucks, 2 consultancies and our huge well-paid staff to put up a colorful banner saying "BUSINESS DISTRICT" with arrows directing traffic to the streets parallel to Cal Ave??
Maybe they could all drive to nearby Menlo Park and Los Altos to see examples of signs like this? Maybe they could look at the signs near Town & Country Shopping Center listing featured retailers??
Since StreetSense sees Palo Alto a a "tourist destination" I'm curious how they'd direct flocks of tourists to our attractions, including Cal Ave, our second downtown.
What a waste of our taxpayer $$$$ and what a lack of common sense.