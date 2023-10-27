Public Agenda: Utilities Advisory Commission, Architectural Review Board

Here's a preview of government meetings taking place the week of Oct. 30.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.
UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Utilities Annual Report for fiscal year 2023 and the city’s strategy for managing natural gas price uncertainty in the coming winter season. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.
• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.
Here's a list of the major decisions that city and school district leaders made the week of Oct. 23:
CITY COUNCIL (Oct. 23)
Stanford Hospitals: The council agreed to accept Stanford University’s request for a time extension to meet transportation targets associated with the 2011 development agreement that enabled it to expand and rebuild its hospital facilities. The new thresholds require Stanford to have at least 33% of its employees rely on alternative modes of transportation by 2024 and 35.1% by 2025. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Stone No: Lythcott-Haims, Tanaka Recused: Veenker
BOARD OF EDUCATION (Oct. 24)
Gunn High School Fire Alarm Project: The board awarded a $1.59 million contract for the installation to Aram Electric, authorized the Superintendent or his designee to approve change orders up to $159,000, and approved the project budget of $2.29 million. Yes: Unanimous.
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION (Oct. 24)
Trees: The committee discussed and generally supported a proposal for various revisions to the city’s recently adopted tree-protection ordinance, including new exceptions to allow property owners to take down trees. Action: None
PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Oct. 25)
Safe Parking: The commission held a joint session with the Human Relations Commission to discuss the safe parking program, which allows congregations to provide spaces for up to four vehicle dwellers on their lots. Commissioners then voted to make the pilot program permanent and recommended a few changes, including a process for allowing congregations to increase the number of cars they can host on their lots. Yes: Unanimous
