Public Agenda: Utilities Advisory Commission, Architectural Review Board

Here's a list of the major decisions that city and school district leaders made the week of Oct. 23:

CITY COUNCIL (Oct. 23)

Stanford Hospitals: The council agreed to accept Stanford University’s request for a time extension to meet transportation targets associated with the 2011 development agreement that enabled it to expand and rebuild its hospital facilities. The new thresholds require Stanford to have at least 33% of its employees rely on alternative modes of transportation by 2024 and 35.1% by 2025. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Stone No: Lythcott-Haims, Tanaka Recused: Veenker

BOARD OF EDUCATION (Oct. 24)

Gunn High School Fire Alarm Project: The board awarded a $1.59 million contract for the installation to Aram Electric, authorized the Superintendent or his designee to approve change orders up to $159,000, and approved the project budget of $2.29 million. Yes: Unanimous.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION (Oct. 24)

Trees: The committee discussed and generally supported a proposal for various revisions to the city’s recently adopted tree-protection ordinance, including new exceptions to allow property owners to take down trees. Action: None

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Oct. 25)

Safe Parking: The commission held a joint session with the Human Relations Commission to discuss the safe parking program, which allows congregations to provide spaces for up to four vehicle dwellers on their lots. Commissioners then voted to make the pilot program permanent and recommended a few changes, including a process for allowing congregations to increase the number of cars they can host on their lots. Yes: Unanimous