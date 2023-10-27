News

National Weather Service issues Fire Weather Watch for Bay Area this weekend

by Bay City News

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 27, 2023, 2:38 pm
A Fire Weather Watch was issued for North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz County from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2023, as a combination of gusty offshore winds and low humidity affect large parts of the region. (National Weather Service via Bay City News)

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay and East Bay as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains this weekend as a combination of gusty offshore winds and low humidity affect large parts of the region.

The Fire Weather Watch is in effect Saturday and Sunday, particularly for high elevation areas of the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, where wind gusts will range from 45 mph to upwards of 50 mph, the weather service said Friday.

Due to the high winds, forecasters have put up a Wind Advisory this weekend for the North Bay interior mountains, Marin Coastal Range, East Bay hills, Santa Clara hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

Meanwhile, minimum relative humidity is expected to dip from 25 percent to as low as 10 percent, with overnight recoveries of 25 to 45 percent for the North Bay, East Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains on Saturday and Sunday, adding to the elevated fire risk in these areas, forecasters said.

The weather service also put up a Frost Advisory for the North Bay valleys late Friday night into Saturday morning. Residents there are warned of potential damage to sensitive vegetation without adequate shelter.

Moderate to major fire risk levels across much of the region will ease significantly beginning on Monday, forecasters said.

