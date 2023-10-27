Motorcyclist killed in weekend Highway 101 collision in Palo Alto identified

A motorcyclist who died after being involved in a collision Saturday on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto was identified Wednesday, Oct. 25, by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as Melvin Alfredo Torres Guzman.

The 38-year-old Redwood City resident was driving a Harley-Davidson Sportster on Highway 101 just north of San Antonio Road around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 21 when he collided with the rear end of a Chevrolet S-10, causing him to be ejected and the bike to careen into another vehicle.

The other vehicle, a Jeep, rolled over and landed upright in the collision. Neither of the other drivers was reportedly injured, but Torres Guzman died as a result of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision is under investigation by the CHP.