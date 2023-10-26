From cute to creepy, Halloween on the Peninsula brings spooky events for everyone

Kepler’s Halloween Party: Kepler’s Books is throwing a 21+ Halloween party featuring tarot readings, refreshments, macabre readings and a literary-themed costume contest.

Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. eventbrite.com.

Jack O Jaunt: The city of Palo Alto hosts a pumpkin carving competition and display in which members of the community can vote for the scariest, cutest and most creative jack o'lanterns. Registration for the competition is full, but visitors can come see the display and cast their votes.

Oct. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lytton Plaza, University Avenue and Emerson Street, Palo Alto. cityofpaloalto.org.

Domini Hoskins Black History Museum: Games and raffles, NFL alumni players, food and more are planned for this party supporting the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum and its annual toy drive. Bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or children’s book.

Oct. 27, 6-10 p.m., 890 Jefferson Ave., Redwood City. facebook.com.

2023 Halloween Concert at Stanford: The Stanford Wind Symphony and Stanford Jazz Orchestra present their annual Halloween concert, which includes selections from “Wicked” and a costume contest (winner gets to conduct the final piece!).

Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Dinkelspiel Auditorium, 471 Lagunita Drive, Stanford. events.stanford.edu.

Riot Halloween: Pure Nightclub hosts its annual Halloween dance party event, featuring multiple DJs.

Oct. 27, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Pure Nightclub, 146 S. Murphy Ave., Sunnyvale. eventbrite.com.

Halloween Party with Neon Velvet: Redwood City's Club Fox celebrates Halloween with band Neon Velvet and a costume party.

Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City. clubfoxrwc.com.

'Rocky Horror Picture Show': Harmony Werks presents screenings of the cult favorite, featuring a live cast accompanying the movie.

Oct. 27-28, 8 p.m. at The Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A, Mountain View. Tickets are $15. thepear.org.

The Stanford Theatre: The vintage movie palace offers old-school chills with the creepy double features "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" (1948) and "The Mummy's Hand" (1941) showing Oct. 26-27 and "The Black Cat" (1934) and "The Mummy" (1931) showing Oct. 28-29, part of the "Universal Pictures: Horror and more" program running through Nov. 26.

Showtimes vary. The Stanford Theatre, 221 University Ave., Palo Alto. Tickets are $5-$7. stanfordtheatre.org.

Halloween Tour of Union Cemetery: Learn some gruesome and grisly local stories from the past on a spooky tour of the historic Union Cemetery.

Oct. 28, 10 a.m., 316 Woodside Road, Redwood City. facebook.com.

Halloween Hoopla Parade: Participants can parade through downtown Menlo Park, trick-or-treat from local merchants, then engage in Halloween activities at Fremont Park.

Oct. 28, 11 a.m., Santa Cruz Avenue at University Drive; Fremont Park, Menlo Park. menlopark.gov.

Tricks and Treats at Great America: California’s Great America hosts “spooky, gross and weird” fun in the Land of Tricks and charming autumn nostalgia in the Land of Treats. Admission includes both Halloween-themed areas.

Through Oct. 28, California’s Great America, 4701 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara. cagreatamerica.com.

Monster Bash - Mountain View: Mountain View’s Rengstorff Park hosts a fall festival of fun and games, including an “ooey gooey zone.”

Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rengstorff Park, Mountain View. mountainview.gov.

Trick or Treat & Pet Costume Contest: Furry friends are invited to enter the Hallo-Ween Pet Costume Contest, sponsored by Los Altos Veterinary Clinic and Rancho Merchants Association. Prizes and treats for both human and non-human celebrants will be given.

Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rancho Shopping Center, Foothill Expressway and Springer Road, Los Altos. business.losaltoschamber.org.

Halloween Spooktacular Foster City: Foster City’s Halloween event will include a magic show, costume contest and trick-or-treat activities.

Oct. 28, starting at 11 a.m., Leo Ryan Park, Foster City. fostercity.org.

Boo's on B Street: Carnival games, face painting, pumpkin contests and trick or treating, among other activities, are on the schedule for downtown San Mateo’s Halloween event.

Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m., B Street, San Mateo. dsma.org.

BraveMaker costume party and fundraiser: Local arts nonprofit BraveMaker hosts its third-annual costume party and fundraiser, featuring a costume contest, film screenings and a DJ.

Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m., Courtyard Marriott Hotel, 600 Bair Island Road, Redwood City. bravemaker.com.

Hip-Hop Halloween: Peninsula Lively Arts (formerly Peninsula Ballet Theatre) presents “Hip-Hop Halloween,” a family-friendly dance performance with a carnival fun zone before and after each performance.

Oct. 28-29, 12:30, 2:30, & 4:30 p.m. performances, PLA’s Studio One Theatre, 1880 South Grant St., San Mateo. peninsulaballet.showare.com.

Ghosted By The Bay: The Hilton Garden Inn hosts a costume and dance party for those 21+ (suggested age 35+).

Oct. 28, 6 p.m.-midnight, Hilton Garden Inn, 767 N. Mathilda Ave., Sunnyvale. eventbrite.com.

Hidden Tap and Barrel Halloween Party: For one night, Hidden Tap and Barrel will offer buy one, get one for $5 beers and happy hour prices, plus free pizza for the first 50 guests and $5 draft beers for the next 200. All guests will be entered into a raffle for a Soundbar.

Oct. 28, 7 p.m. to midnight, 900 Middlefield Road Suite A, Redwood City. instagram.com/htbredwoodcity.

Electric Vehicle Frunk or Treat: Acterra hosts a trunk-or-treat event for families in which guests can visit the "frunk," AKA front trunk, of nine popular EVs, ask questions about each model and take part in a scaEVenger hunt for candy. Halloween attire encouraged.

Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m.-noon. California Avenue Farmers Market, 321 California Ave., Palo Alto. eventbrite.com.

Sunnyvale Pet Parade and Faire: Duo Duo Project hosts the Sunnyvale Pet Parade and Faire in honor of the past and present K9 officers of Sunnyvale, including a parade, costume contest and talent contest, plus VIP guests.

Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale. sunnyvalepetparade.com.

Halloween terrarium class: Luludi Living Art Studio hosts a class on building a Halloween terrarium, complete with glass vessel, succulents, pebbles and Halloween accessories.

Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m., Luludi Living Art Studio, 340 N. Ellsworth Ave., San Mateo. eventbrite.com.

Library Halloween Party for Kids: A superhero will be the special guest at this event, which also includes a book giveaway and games.

Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m., Downtown Library, 1044 Middlefield Road, Redwood City. redwoodcity.org.

Redwood Symphony’s Halloween Family Concert 2023: Redwood Symphony’s annual Halloween Family Concert this year includes selections from “Star Wars,” “Superman” and more. Costumes are encouraged, and kids can get a chance to conduct.

Oct. 29, 3 p.m., Canada College Main Theater, 4200 Farm Hill Road, Redwood City. redwoodsymphony.org.

Halloween party with The Lance Richards Band: Pioneer Saloon hosts a performance by the Lance Richards Band, including a costume contest.

Oct. 29, 3-7 p.m., Pioneer Saloon, 2925 Woodside Road, Woodside. pioneersaloonmusic.com.

Downtown Halloween Costume Pub Crawl: The 14th annual Downtown Burlingame Halloween Costume Pub Crawl features a costume contest, festive drinks, and dancing, at a variety of downtown Burlingame establishments.

Oct. 29, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., downtown Burlingame. facebook.com.

Hiller Aviation Museum’s Haunted Hangar: Hiller Aviation Museum’s general admission includes access to its decorated haunted hangar display. Other special activities include a scavenger hunt and helicopter pumpkin drops.

Daily through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (helicopter pumpkin drop Oct. 28 and 29 10 a.m. to noon), Hiller Aviation Museum, 601 Skyway Road, San Carlos. hiller.org.

Webb Ranch pumpkin patch: A corn maze and an obstacle course are among the many attractions at Webb Ranch’s pumpkin patch this year.

Through Oct. 31, 2718 Alpine Road, Portola Valley. webbranchinc.com.

A BOO-tiful Downtown Halloween: Kids can trick or treat in downtown Los Altos. Look for the orange pumpkin signs.

Oct. 31, noon-4 p.m., State and Main streets, Los Altos. downtownlosaltos.org.

Trick or Treat at Town Hall: Los Altos Hills Town Hall is open for trick-or-treaters, and local officials may be encountered.

Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m., Los Altos Hill Town Hall, 26379 Fremont Road, Los Altos Hills. losaltoshills.ca.gov.

Halloween cartoon matinee: Kids can check out some not-so-spooky Halloween cartoons at this drop-in event.

Oct. 31, 3-4:30 p.m., San Carlos Library, 610 Elm St., San Carlos. smcl.bibliocommons.com.

3D Printed Skull decorating: Kids and teens can decorate a 3D-printed skull.

Oct. 31, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Portola Valley Library, 765 Portola Road, Portola Valley. smcl.bibliocommons.com.