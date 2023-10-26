Arts briefs: 'Ghost Dances' in Redwood City, Ronnie Lott and Sheila E. at The Guild, Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra and more

Artists from Peninsula Ballet Theatre, Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno and Calpulli Tonalehqueh come together for a world premiere performance celebrating Día de Los Muertos. The new show, presented by Peninsula Lively Arts, features choreography by Gregory Amato and Carlos Moreno, and tells a love story that travels between the worlds of the living and the dead, exploring the rituals of the holiday. "Ghost Dances: A Día de Los Muertos Tale of Two Worlds" melds a variety of dance forms, including classical ballet, Mexican folkloric and Aztec dance. With these family-friendly performances falling so close to another holiday, Halloween, guests are invited to attend in costume.

It's true, a certain season of gift-giving may lie in the not-so-distant future, but while we're still enjoying autumn — and the perfect sunny weather it brings to the Bay Area — the Los Altos Village Association and State Street Market offer a chance to find special gifts for others or treats for yourself with the return of the Head West Marketplace to downtown Los Altos. Over 60 local artisans, makers and merchants will set up shop along Los Altos' State Street in an outdoor market focused on small businesses. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be live music all day and wine by the glass for purchase from the Los Altos Village Association.

Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO), the long-running regional youth string orchestra, is holding a fundraising concert to help ship donated musical instruments to a music school in Ghana, where a PACO alum is working with music students. According to the organization’s website, the project is a collaboration with SOS Children’s Village in Tema. PACO hopes to expand their support by offering regular donations of instruments and accessories and also offering virtual music lessons by PACO students. The concert will include performances of Jessie Montgomery’s “Voodoo Dolls” and work from Schubert and Brahms.

The Art Kiosk in downtown Redwood City’s Courthouse Square takes on a colorful stained-glass sheen this month with the installation of “Diversity Index” by mixed media artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza, on view through Nov. 12. Agüero-Esparza was inspired by data from the 2020 U.S. Census measuring ethnic and racial diversity. She was struck by the high diversity index of the Bay Area, and in particular the four neighboring countries of Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. Her installation celebrates these counties’ multiculturalism and, on a personal level, honors immigrant families like her own, according to a press release announcing the project. The exhibition uses eye-catching abstract designs and colors to represent this diversity data visually. It also includes a display of foot forms inherited from Agüero-Esparza’s family’s shoemaking business, which the artist says symbolize movement and migration.

Grammy lifetime achievement award winner Bobby Weir – a founding member of the iconic rock groups Grateful Dead and Dead & Company – comes to Stanford Frost’s Amphitheater with his band Wolf Bros to play tunes from throughout his long career. At this concert, Weir and Wolf Bros will feature The Wolfpack, an orchestral expansion of the band, and be joined by the Stanford Symphony Orchestra.

Luminaries with local ties are leading the charge in creating a new program for music education and emerging artists. Four-time Super Bowl champion and humanitarian Ronnie Lott and groundbreaking musician Sheila E. will be on hand Oct. 29 at The Guild Theatre to celebrate the formation of Follow the Music, an organization with a Bay Area-wide mission that looks to support young musicians and bolster music education. The organization is in partnership with Elevate Oakland, a nonprofit co-founded by Sheila E. The lineup of the kickoff concert is in keeping with the scope of Follow the Music, with a variety of young artists taking the stage, representing the many groups that are coming together for this program, including Afro-Cuban Jazz band Los Jefes representing San Francisco Community Music Center, a showcase of music from vocal and instrumental students from Oakland School for the Arts, and representing Glide Memorial Church will be a jazz band fronted by Miles Turk, as well as a collaboration with SFJAZZ Allstars Skylar Tang and Vincent McLaughlin.

Arts briefs: 'Ghost Dances' in Redwood City, Ronnie Lott and Sheila E. at The Guild, Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra and more