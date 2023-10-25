Police calls: 15 arrests, 10 hit and runs

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 19 to 25. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 15
Violence Related
3700 Middlefield Road, 10/16 at 9:34 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse — simple (felony)
2605 Middlefield Road, 10/17 at 11:01 a.m. Robbery (felony)
855 El Camino Real, 10/17 at 7:27 p.m. Robbery (felony)
300 University Ave, 10/18 at 12:15 p.m. Battery — simple (felony)
855 El Camino Real, 10/19 at 10:12 a.m. Robbery (felony)
University Avenue/Bryant Street, 10/12 at 7:11 p.m. Battery — misdemeanor
Theft Related
Burglary — 2
Credit card forgery — 2
Forgery — 1
Grand theft — 6
Identity theft — 1
Petty theft — 11
Retail theft — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 4
Vehicle Related
Auto recovery — 1
Auto theft — 3
Hit and run — 10
Stored vehicle — 6
Theft from auto — 25
Vehicle accident/injury — 5
Vehicle accident/no injury — 5
Miscellaneous
Courtesy report — 1
Custody violation — 2
Disorderly conduct — 1
Failure to appear on felony charge — 1
False personation — 2
Found property — 4
Hate incident — 1
Lost property — 5
Medical assist — 3
Mental health evaluation — 3
Outside assist — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 2
Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 2
Property for destruction — 1
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 6
Threats — 1
Vandalism — 10
Voided case — 1
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.