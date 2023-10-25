News

Police calls: 15 arrests, 10 hit and runs

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 25, 2023, 3:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 19 to 25. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 15

Violence Related

3700 Middlefield Road, 10/16 at 9:34 p.m. Inflict corporal injury on spouse — simple (felony)

2605 Middlefield Road, 10/17 at 11:01 a.m. Robbery (felony)

855 El Camino Real, 10/17 at 7:27 p.m. Robbery (felony)

300 University Ave, 10/18 at 12:15 p.m. Battery — simple (felony)

855 El Camino Real, 10/19 at 10:12 a.m. Robbery (felony)

University Avenue/Bryant Street, 10/12 at 7:11 p.m. Battery — misdemeanor

Theft Related

Burglary — 2

Credit card forgery — 2

Forgery — 1

Grand theft — 6

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 11

Retail theft — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 4

Vehicle Related

Auto recovery — 1

Auto theft — 3

Hit and run — 10

Stored vehicle — 6

Theft from auto — 25

Vehicle accident/injury — 5

Vehicle accident/no injury — 5

Miscellaneous

Courtesy report — 1

Custody violation — 2

Disorderly conduct — 1

Failure to appear on felony charge — 1

False personation — 2

Found property — 4

Hate incident — 1

Lost property — 5

Medical assist — 3

Mental health evaluation — 3

Outside assist — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 2

Possess unlawful paraphernalia — 2

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 6

Threats — 1

Vandalism — 10

Voided case — 1

