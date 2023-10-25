California and 32 other states file lawsuit against Meta alleging harm to children

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with his counterparts from 32 other states, filed a federal lawsuit against Meta on Tuesday, Oct. 24, alleging that the company purposely created addictive and harmful social media platforms that it then markets to children.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims that over the past 10 years, Menlo Park-based Meta "has profoundly altered the psychological and social realities of a generation of young Americans."
The company, through its Instagram and Facebook platforms, specifically targets youth and children younger than 13, uses powerfully manipulative and addictive features to ensnare young people and misleads the public about the dangers of its platforms, according to the suit.
"We're here because we're facing a problem that is national in scope, so it requires a national response," Bonta said during a news conference announcing the suit Tuesday.
"There's a mountain of growing evidence that social media has a negative impact on our children, evidence that more time on social media tends to be correlated with depression, with anxiety, body image issues, susceptibility to addiction and interference with daily life," Bonta said.
The lawsuit is largely based on evidence uncovered during an ongoing, multi-state investigation that began in 2021 and includes thousands of pages of internal documents provided by a company whistleblower.
The suit claims that Meta knew many of its product features — like "dopamine-manipulating recommendation algorithms," incessant alerts that pop up during school hours and at night, visual filter features that allegedly promote body dysmorphia and the "like" button, among other things — are harmful to children but the company disingenuously claims otherwise while continuing to market itself to young people.
The states claim Meta is in violation of the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, as well as California's false advertising and unfair competition laws, and seeks to stop the company's alleged harmful practices as well as require monetary damages.
In addition to the federal suit, eight attorneys general have simultaneously filed state lawsuits against Meta, essentially alleging similar wrongdoing.
"Meta is clearly aware of the harms that its platforms cause, but it has not taken steps to remedy those harms, and in fact it's doubling down," said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, who filed a consumer protection and products liability suit in his home state Oct. 24.
"It's lulled parents and kids into a false sense of security, and it conceals the extent of the harms that its platforms cause," said Formella, a Republican who emphasized the fact that a bipartisan group of attorneys general is cooperating on the case.
Formella likened the suits against Meta to those that targeted tobacco companies in the 1990s and opioid manufacturers in the 2010s.
"Once again, the states, through their attorneys general, are called to take action — collective action, bipartisan action to protect our people," he said.
A Meta spokesperson said in an email that the company is disappointed by the suit, that it's committed to ensuring teens have "safe, positive experiences online" and that its platforms feature more than 30 tools to help teens and their families.
Some of those tools include age verification technology, setting the accounts of users under 16 to private and allowing parents to restrict the amount of time teens spend on an app.
Comments
Registered user
College Terrace
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:02 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:02 pm
Steve Jobs restricted his kids screen exposure. Many tech CEOs also know that and control their kids exposure. These lawsuits are long overdue. Facebook now Meta is not about following ethics. Z made his fortune and that is what drives him. Stay away from these toxic sites. Parents need not feel guilty about restricting exposure. Finally legal action is being taken to support mental health for young people.
Registered user
another community
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:47 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:47 pm
Light on technology, lets get physical. Our kids stayed away from these sites because they had plenty of extra-curricular activities to keep them busy. They lacked the desire. We also didn't buy them cellphones. One of the wisest parental decisions we've ever made. I don't blame Meta. Blaming Meta for technology addiction is like blaming McDonald's for obesity or Budweiser for alcoholism. Parents need to take responsibility for their own mistakes if they couldn't control their kids on technology. No one ever said being a parent is easy. Moderation is key.
Registered user
another community
on Oct 26, 2023 at 7:24 am
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 7:24 am
I see Jennifer's point, but at least you must make an effort to get to McDonald's. The "smart phone" has become like another appendage to a child's undeveloped anatomy.
My wife and I both kept "smart phones" out of our children's hands until they were in high school. One of my children had something that looked like a phone, and she usually played a game called "Cooking Mama" that was age appropriate and harmless. One day she came to me and asked why her device wanted her fingerprint. I had no answer and was quite concerned. After a little research I determined she had accessed an app that was designed to help her locate a lost device.
No way on earth my ten-year-old was giving a fingerprint to anyone, so I called Apple to express my concerns. I was told that they had "no control" over what apps were offered in their App Store. What? Do Costco or Walmart have no idea what is on the shelves? Does MacDonald's have no idea what is in their food?
Subsequently I wrote (e-mailed) my member of Congress to again express my concerns. The House was amid debating legislation to better protect children online. The message from her office stated that a staff member or the Congresswoman herself would respond within 48 hours. I heard nothing.
What to conclude. Was she overwhelmed with constituent inquires? Did she simply not care? Was she in the back pocket of tech giants? I don't know, but I knew I would never vote for her again.
Bottom line, Meta and others do not give one whit about your child's well-being. Yes, parents must be vigilant as always, but that is not enough to get companies like Meta to care. It takes the weight of the Federal Government and state's Attorneys General just for them to bat an eye. The alternative is a boycott, but that is like trying to get alcoholics to boycott beer.
I, for one hope these lawsuits succeed. It is the only language big tech (like big tobacco) understands when it comes to public health.