Second inmate in two days dies inside Maguire Correctional Facility

Man, 34, who was housed alone, found unresponsive in cell

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 23, 2023, 1:45 pm
The Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Feb. 3, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

An inmate was found dead at the Maguire Correctional Facility on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Redwood City — the second inmate in as many days to die at the jail.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, Oct. 22, in a statement that at 9:18 p.m., officers found a 34-year-old man, who was housed alone, unresponsive in his cell.

Authorities said officers began administering CPR until medical personnel station at the facility arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The inmate was housed in the jail's behavioral health unit.

Sheriff's department officials said initial information suggests the cause of death to be suicide. A final determination will be made by the coroner's office once they complete an exam and investigation.

Officials are withholding the man's name until "notifications have been completed."

On Friday, Oct. 20, the jail said a 64-year-old man at the facility was found dead inside his cell early Friday morning.

The inmate, whose name hasn't been released, was housed alone in a cell and found unresponsive about 4:15 a.m. by correctional officers doing hourly checks on jail cells.

He was pronounced dead at the jail.

Sheriff's officials said Friday a preliminary investigation indicates that the man died of natural causes, but the death will be investigated by sheriff's detectives, the county District Attorney's Office and county coroner's office.

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 1-855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

Additional resources can be found here.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.