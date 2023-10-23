News

New Magical Bridge Playground opens at El Carmelo Elementary

The latest accessible playground is one of six others in the Bay Area

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

The new accessible Magical Bridge Playground at El Carmelo Elementary. Courtesy Jennifer Thrift.

A new location for a Magical Bridge Playground, a playground accessible to people of all abilities and ages, opened at El Carmelo Elementary School last week.

The first Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto debuted at Mitchell Park in 2015, making it one of the first of its kind in the country. The playground at El Carmelo, which is open for students during school hours and the public after 6 p.m., is now one of six other Magical Bridge playgrounds in the Bay Area, according to the foundation’s website.

“This school playground offers spinning, swinging, climbing, sensory panels, and a Barbara Butler original Hideaway Hut for those needing a quiet retreat from play,” the Magical Bridge website states.

The new playground was partly funded by Santa Clara County’s all-inclusive playground grant program and “serves as a pilot model for inclusive and accessible school play yards.”

The original Magical Bridge Playground in Mitchell Park underwent a series of renovations in 2022 for regular maintenance and to add a playground feature that helps people with low or no vision.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting opened up a playground specially designed to support recreation and social interaction for students and community members (children and adults) of all ages and abilities,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said in an instagram post Wednesday, Oct. 18.

