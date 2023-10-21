News

Police: Man stole motorhome, hit parked car in Ventura

Suspect in carjacking of Ford Fleetwood remains at large

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 21, 2023, 1:42 pm 0
Palo Alto police are looking for a man who they said carjacked a motorhome in the Ventura neighborhood early Friday morning while its owner was sleeping in a nearby car.

Police said the they received the call about the carjacking at about 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 20. The caller, a man in his 60s, said he was sleeping in his car in the the 400 block of Matadero Avenue when he was awakened by the sound of the engine starting on his motorhome, according to a police news release.

The caller said he saw a man seated in the driver's seat of the motorhome, a tan Ford Fleetwood with a brown stripe, that was parked immediately behind him. The owner of the motorhome climbed up to the step on the driver's side door to confront the man and to try to pull him out of the vehicle, according to the police. After a brief struggle, the man in the driver's seat backed up the motorhome, hitting the car behind it and causing the owner of the motorhome to fall from the step, police said. The man was last seen driving the motorhome northbound on El Camino Real, according to the news release.

Police said they believe the man climbed into the vehicle through the window and found a set of keys inside.

The owner had minor injuries but declined medical attention, police said.

The man was described by the motorhome's owner as a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing about 190 points. He had dark hair and a closely trimmed mustache and was wearing a white shirt and blue pants, according to the news release.

Police said that there have not been any similar incidents in Palo Alto recently. They are asking anyone with information to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 or to send anonymous tips to paloalto@tipsnow.org or to 650-383-8984.

