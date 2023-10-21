Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 101

At least one person is dead after a motorcycle hit multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 101, near San Antonio Road, early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 2:42 a.m. a Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling on the highway north of San Antonio at an unknown speed when it rear ended a Chevy S10, causing the driver to be ejected off of the motorcycle.

The Sportster continued northbound and sideswiped a Jeep Wrangler on the right lane, forcing the driver to make an evasive turn to the right. As a result, the Jeep flipped its vehicle on to the right side, rolled and landed back on its wheels. The drivers of both vehicles did not sustain any injuries, however the Jeep driver complained of pain.

The CHP has no reason to believe the car drivers were under any influences of alcohol or drugs.

While CHP is still investigating, no information regarding the identity of the crash victim was immediately available.