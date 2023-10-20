Public Agenda: New parkland, retail policies, safe parking at congregations

Here's a preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 23.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session for a performance evaluation of the city manager and a discussion of compensation for city manager and city attorney. It will then consider a request from Stanford University Medical Center to amend a development agreement pertaining to transportation demand management and to discuss a proposal by the Cities Association of Santa Clara County to form a Joint Powers Authority. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
BOARD OF EDUCATION … The Palo Alto Unified Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24, starting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at 25 Churchill Ave, Palo Alto. A closed session will be first, followed by an open session, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public 72 hours before the meeting.
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to have a discussion with the Palo Alto Youth Council; consider dedicating the Tower Well site at 201 Alma St. as parkland; and review the city’s tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider permanently establishing a safe-parking program at local congregations and to discuss an ongoing consultant study of the city’s retail policies. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.
• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.
Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Oct. 16.
CITY COUNCIL (Oct. 16)
Cubberley: The council supported a staff proposal to explore a ground lease with the Palo Alto Unified School District that would give the city control of more land at Cubberley Community Center land. Yes: Unanimous
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Oct. 17)
Printing: The committee supported a staff recommendation to keep printing and mailing services in-house. Yes: Unanimous
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.