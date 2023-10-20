Public Agenda: New parkland, retail policies, safe parking at congregations

Here's a preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session for a performance evaluation of the city manager and a discussion of compensation for city manager and city attorney. It will then consider a request from Stanford University Medical Center to amend a development agreement pertaining to transportation demand management and to discuss a proposal by the Cities Association of Santa Clara County to form a Joint Powers Authority. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The Palo Alto Unified Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24, starting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at 25 Churchill Ave, Palo Alto. A closed session will be first, followed by an open session, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public 72 hours before the meeting.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to have a discussion with the Palo Alto Youth Council; consider dedicating the Tower Well site at 201 Alma St. as parkland; and review the city’s tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider permanently establishing a safe-parking program at local congregations and to discuss an ongoing consultant study of the city’s retail policies. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.