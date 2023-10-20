News

Public Agenda: New parkland, retail policies, safe parking at congregations

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 20, 2023, 6:32 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Here's a preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session for a performance evaluation of the city manager and a discussion of compensation for city manager and city attorney. It will then consider a request from Stanford University Medical Center to amend a development agreement pertaining to transportation demand management and to discuss a proposal by the Cities Association of Santa Clara County to form a Joint Powers Authority. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The Palo Alto Unified Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24, starting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at 25 Churchill Ave, Palo Alto. A closed session will be first, followed by an open session, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public 72 hours before the meeting.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to have a discussion with the Palo Alto Youth Council; consider dedicating the Tower Well site at 201 Alma St. as parkland; and review the city’s tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider permanently establishing a safe-parking program at local congregations and to discuss an ongoing consultant study of the city’s retail policies. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Oct. 16.

CITY COUNCIL (Oct. 16)

Cubberley: The council supported a staff proposal to explore a ground lease with the Palo Alto Unified School District that would give the city control of more land at Cubberley Community Center land. Yes: Unanimous

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Oct. 17)

Printing: The committee supported a staff recommendation to keep printing and mailing services in-house. Yes: Unanimous

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: New parkland, retail policies, safe parking at congregations

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 20, 2023, 6:32 am

Here's a preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session for a performance evaluation of the city manager and a discussion of compensation for city manager and city attorney. It will then consider a request from Stanford University Medical Center to amend a development agreement pertaining to transportation demand management and to discuss a proposal by the Cities Association of Santa Clara County to form a Joint Powers Authority. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The Palo Alto Unified Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24, starting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at 25 Churchill Ave, Palo Alto. A closed session will be first, followed by an open session, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public 72 hours before the meeting.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to have a discussion with the Palo Alto Youth Council; consider dedicating the Tower Well site at 201 Alma St. as parkland; and review the city’s tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider permanently establishing a safe-parking program at local congregations and to discuss an ongoing consultant study of the city’s retail policies. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Oct. 16.

CITY COUNCIL (Oct. 16)

Cubberley: The council supported a staff proposal to explore a ground lease with the Palo Alto Unified School District that would give the city control of more land at Cubberley Community Center land. Yes: Unanimous

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Oct. 17)

Printing: The committee supported a staff recommendation to keep printing and mailing services in-house. Yes: Unanimous

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.