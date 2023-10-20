Opinion: Promised dog parks? 6 years and counting

At the commission hearing on Sept 26 Commissioner Shani Kleinhaus stated she wanted to see a setback of 100-300 feet from the creek; 20 - 60 times the municipal code standard. Palo Alto Municipal Code requires a setback of 5 feet from the creek bank; all existing fencing at these parks meets this requirement.

After more than a year of discussions, one commissioner objected to these locations because they are close to the San Francisquito Creek.

In August 2022 residents presented a proposal to the commission for an off-leash dog park at one of the little-used parks along Palo Alto Ave, all part of the existing Timothy Hopkins Park. These parks are ideal locations in many ways: on a quiet street, homes on only one side, existing fencing around 60-75% of the area and, importantly, near dense populations of dog owners.

At the time there were three dog parks, all in south Palo Alto. In 2018 we created the first dog park in north Palo Alto, Peers Off-Leash Park, near the southern edge of north Palo Alto, 2 miles from downtown. Since then all efforts for more dog parks in the north have failed.

Dogs give so much to us as companions, guide dogs, emotional support dogs, rescue workers and more. We should be able to give them safe places to play. Let's not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Give north Palo Altans a dog park they have been requesting for years.

Within Hopkins Park, there are three potential locations: at the intersections of Palo Alto Avenue with Cowper, Webster and Hale streets. The city has the options to create two dog parks, one at Hale and Palo Alto, which is the largest park and would accommodate all dogs, and another at Cowper and Palo Alto that could be for small dogs.

I ask the commission to consider again the existing parks that are part of the 12.4 acre Timothy Hopkins Park. The addition of approximately 100 feet of fencing and a dog gate would create a viable off-leash dog park. Yes, we would like all the amenities proposed for other dog parks, but let's get started with the basics.

Over the years other locations for dog parks have been proposed. Residents have written to and/or participated in meetings of the Parks and Recreation Commission, collected signatures on petitions and lobbied commissioners — all to no avail. What will it take to have our city leaders deliver on their stated goal?

The 2017 Parks Master Plan even included a list of potential sites: "2.D.1 The City will evaluate and select at least six dedicated, fenced dog parks, equitably distributed across north and south Palo Alto, from the following list of potential locations:

"There are currently three dog parks in Palo Alto, all of which are located south of Oregon Expressway. The lack of dog parks on the north side of the City, together with the prevalence of people allowing dogs to run off-leash outside of designated dog parks in parks and on school property, underscores the need for more off-leash dog parks in the near term. Locations for dog parks have been strategically selected at certain parks and planning efforts are underway."

It's going on six years now since dog parks were promised in the 2017 Parks Master Plan. On page 94 we find: "Projects ready in the short term. Develop new dog parks in underrepresented areas."

Earlier this year the commission approved an expansion of Mitchell Dog Park with "a new small dog park, a new irrigation system, no-mow grass, new native trees, benches," etc., funded at $150,000. The project will increase the size of the dog park by more than 0.3 acres (going from 0.56 to 0.92 acres) and establishes a 10-foot setback from the creek. I am in full support of improving, expanding and upgrading all our dog parks but north Palo Alto's needs are being overlooked or subjected to higher and arbitrary barriers.

In addition, two existing off-leash dog parks do not meet the standard put forth by Kleinhaus: Mitchell Dog Park is adjacent to Adobe Creek and Hoover Dog Park is adjacent to Matadero Creek. Both parks comply with the Municipal Code.

"I agree to follow the guidelines and regulations provided in this Handbook ... and the Municipal Code, as well as any other required policies/statutes." Clearly, creating on the fly a 100-300 foot buffer does not follow the municipal code.

All Palo Alto commissioners are required to read and agree to follow rules specified in the Palo Alto City Boards, Commissions and Committees Handbook. This handbook includes the following statement:

Opinion: Promised dog parks? 6 years and counting

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 20, 2023, 8:21 am

In 2017 the Palo Alto Parks and Recreation Commission published a Master Plan that included their vision for off-leash dog parks. Policy 2.D states: "Actively pursue dedicated, fenced dog parks in multiple neighborhoods, equitably distributed between north and south Palo Alto." At the time there were three dog parks, all in south Palo Alto. In 2018 we created the first dog park in north Palo Alto, Peers Off-Leash Park, near the southern edge of north Palo Alto, 2 miles from downtown. Since then all efforts for more dog parks in the north have failed. In August 2022 residents presented a proposal to the commission for an off-leash dog park at one of the little-used parks along Palo Alto Ave, all part of the existing Timothy Hopkins Park. These parks are ideal locations in many ways: on a quiet street, homes on only one side, existing fencing around 60-75% of the area and, importantly, near dense populations of dog owners. After more than a year of discussions, one commissioner objected to these locations because they are close to the San Francisquito Creek. At the commission hearing on Sept 26 Commissioner Shani Kleinhaus stated she wanted to see a setback of 100-300 feet from the creek; 20 - 60 times the municipal code standard. Palo Alto Municipal Code requires a setback of 5 feet from the creek bank; all existing fencing at these parks meets this requirement. All Palo Alto commissioners are required to read and agree to follow rules specified in the Palo Alto City Boards, Commissions and Committees Handbook. This handbook includes the following statement: "I agree to follow the guidelines and regulations provided in this Handbook ... and the Municipal Code, as well as any other required policies/statutes." Clearly, creating on the fly a 100-300 foot buffer does not follow the municipal code. In addition, two existing off-leash dog parks do not meet the standard put forth by Kleinhaus: Mitchell Dog Park is adjacent to Adobe Creek and Hoover Dog Park is adjacent to Matadero Creek. Both parks comply with the Municipal Code. Earlier this year the commission approved an expansion of Mitchell Dog Park with "a new small dog park, a new irrigation system, no-mow grass, new native trees, benches," etc., funded at $150,000. The project will increase the size of the dog park by more than 0.3 acres (going from 0.56 to 0.92 acres) and establishes a 10-foot setback from the creek. I am in full support of improving, expanding and upgrading all our dog parks but north Palo Alto's needs are being overlooked or subjected to higher and arbitrary barriers. It's going on six years now since dog parks were promised in the 2017 Parks Master Plan. On page 94 we find: "Projects ready in the short term. Develop new dog parks in underrepresented areas." "There are currently three dog parks in Palo Alto, all of which are located south of Oregon Expressway. The lack of dog parks on the north side of the City, together with the prevalence of people allowing dogs to run off-leash outside of designated dog parks in parks and on school property, underscores the need for more off-leash dog parks in the near term. Locations for dog parks have been strategically selected at certain parks and planning efforts are underway." The 2017 Parks Master Plan even included a list of potential sites: "2.D.1 The City will evaluate and select at least six dedicated, fenced dog parks, equitably distributed across north and south Palo Alto, from the following list of potential locations: • Eleanor Pardee Park (North, .41 Acres) • Bowden Park (North, .37 Acres) • Greer Park (Improve existing) (South, .87 Acres) • Peers Park (North, .73 Acres) • Hoover Park (Improve existing) (South, 1 Acre) • Robles Park (South, .47 Acres) • Mitchell Park (Expand existing) (South, 1.2 Acres) • Kingsley Island Park (North, .27 Acres) • Werry Park (North, .31 Acres) • Juana Briones Park (South, .47 Acres) • Heritage Park (North, .27 Acres)" Over the years other locations for dog parks have been proposed. Residents have written to and/or participated in meetings of the Parks and Recreation Commission, collected signatures on petitions and lobbied commissioners — all to no avail. What will it take to have our city leaders deliver on their stated goal? I ask the commission to consider again the existing parks that are part of the 12.4 acre Timothy Hopkins Park. The addition of approximately 100 feet of fencing and a dog gate would create a viable off-leash dog park. Yes, we would like all the amenities proposed for other dog parks, but let's get started with the basics. Within Hopkins Park, there are three potential locations: at the intersections of Palo Alto Avenue with Cowper, Webster and Hale streets. The city has the options to create two dog parks, one at Hale and Palo Alto, which is the largest park and would accommodate all dogs, and another at Cowper and Palo Alto that could be for small dogs. Dogs give so much to us as companions, guide dogs, emotional support dogs, rescue workers and more. We should be able to give them safe places to play. Let's not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Give north Palo Altans a dog park they have been requesting for years.

John Guislin is a resident of the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto and can be reached at jguislin@gmail.com.