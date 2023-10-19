News

Police: Man tried to rob woman in Walgreens parking lot

Incident is second attempted purse snatching incident in Midtown in past two weeks

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 19, 2023, 2:44 pm
Palo Alto police are looking for a man who they say tried to rob a woman at a Walgreens parking lot in Midtown on Tuesday morning.

Police said in a news release that they received a call at about 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 from a woman who reported the robbery attempt. The woman, who is in her 40s, said she was walking through the parking lot of the pharmacy at 2605 Middlefield Road when a man riding a skateboard approached her from behind, police said.

The man reportedly grabbed the strap of the woman's purse but she was able to pull it away from him and continue walking, at which point he fled, according to the news release.

Detectives believe he may be the same man who was responsible for the Oct. 9 attempted robbery that occurred on the 2800 block of Middlefied Road. That incident also took place in a parking lot and proved similarly unsuccessful, with the woman hitting a panic alarm on her keychain and the man running away.

The woman involved in the Oct. 17 incident described the man as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, with a thin build. Police were able to obtain a surveillance image of the man, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, from a nearby store, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent to 650-383-8984.

