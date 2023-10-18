Warm weather to briefly return to Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies, with calm and light winds expected in areas around the bay.

Palo Alto will remain sunny and warm in the high 80s until the weekend, when they will drop back down to the low 70s.

Daytime highs today are expected to be in the high 70s to 80s on the coast, in the high 80s to 90s around the bay, and in the 90s inland. Overnight lows should be in the 60s throughout the Bay Area, with some coastal areas dropping into the high 50s.

Heat Advisories are in effect for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast into Thursday. Forecasters warn of hazardous marine and beach conditions developing with sneaker waves, high surf, and rip currents a concern for beachgoers.

Meanwhile, visibility has rapidly declined across southern Monterey Bay and the northern Salinas Valley. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for these areas through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers are advised to use caution and allow for extra commute time in these areas.