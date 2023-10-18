News

Vehicle crashes into multifamily residence in Mountain View, causing damage that leaves residents without water

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

A high-speed vehicle crashed into a multi-family residence on the 2200 block of California Street in Mountain View on Oct. 17. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

A high-speed vehicle crashed into a multifamily residence early Tuesday morning, causing significant structural damage that resulted in the evacuation of residents from their home and left the building without water, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on Oct. 17 at 3:08 a.m., reporting a vehicle crash on the 2200 block of California Street. Firefighters found that a vehicle had collided into a multifamily residence at a high speed, according to a statement.

The impact caused extensive structural damage to the front of the building and severely damaged the building’s water supply, resulting in approximately 1,000 gallons of water to pour out of the complex before firefighters could contain it, the fire department said.

The vehicle driver, a 24-year-old Mountain View resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Mountain View Police spokesperson Katie Nelson said.

The fire department’s technical rescue team used lumber to stabilize the building structure and reduce the possibility of collapse in adjacent apartments. A building inspector red-tagged the first-floor residence, deeming it unsafe for the inhabitants to return to their home. This resulted in the displacement of three adults and three minors, who went to stay with nearby relatives, the fire department said.

The 88-unit apartment complex, which houses about 200 residents, was without water as a result of the crash. The city’s Public Works Department has repaired the water meter system while a private contractor is working on additional repairs to the water supply. Tenants are relying on bottled water for domestic use, according to the statement.

Building management also is arranging for the evacuated residents to stay in a hotel or vacant unit until their residence is repaired, the fire department said.

The estimated damage to the building and its contents is $100,000 and the estimated damage to the water meter is $5,000, according to the fire department.

