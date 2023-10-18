Police: Stanford shooting suspect nabbed at Trader Joe's in Town & Country

Palo Alto police swarmed Town & Country Village on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and detained a man who had walked into the Trader Joe's supermarket with a loaded "ghost gun" and who officers also believe had shot a woman in the leg at Stanford University campus earlier that morning.
After detaining the man at the El Camino Real grocery store, Palo Alto officers ultimately turned custody of him over to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. That department is handling an investigation into a shooting that occurred at 1 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the 500 block of Arboretum Road, close to the Quarry Road intersection.
Officers and deputies believe that the 43-year-old man shot a 47-year-old woman in the leg, inflicting non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The man has been booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder, according to Sheriff's Office.
Palo Alto police picked up the man shortly after they received a call from a passerby who saw a man holding a gun behind his back near the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, according to a police news release. Eight minutes later, at 7:35 p.m., they received a call from a Trader Joe's employee who said that a man had just entered the store, said he had a gun and told the worker to call the police.
Palo Alto officers arrived at the Trader Joe's at 855 El Camino Real two minutes later and learned that the man had entered an empty employee break room. Police said they safely detained him in that room without incident and recovered from his waistband a loaded and unregistered 9mm polymer handgun — commonly known as "ghost gun" — with an extended magazine.
The man reportedly asked Palo Alto police for treatment relating to narcotics he had used, police said. Fire Department paramedics responded and took him to a local hospital for treatment, police said. As detectives investigated the incident, they connected the man to the shooting at Stanford.
Palo Alto police will be seeking attempted robbery and firearm violation charges for the man's actions at Trader Joe's, police said in the news release.
Anyone with information about the Sheriff's Office investigation is encouraged to call 408-808-4500. They can also contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.
Anyone with information relating to the Trader Joe's incident is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413, or send anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org or by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I saw the tweet yesterday and heard lots of sirens. Thank you PAPD for dealing with this so efficiently.