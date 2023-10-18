Police calls: 11 arrests, 7 vehicle accidents

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 12 to 18. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 11
Violence Related
Madeline Court, 10/8, 7:25 p.m., Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Sheridan Avenue, 10/15, 2:52 a.m., Battery — simple (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Burglary — 4
Grand theft — 5
Identity theft — 1
Obtain money by false pretenses — 2
Petty theft — 3
Alcohol or Drug Related
Drinking in public — 1
Driving under the influence — 1
Vehicle Related
Display unlawful registration — 1
Hit and run — 1
Stored vehicle — 3
Theft from auto — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 7
Vehicle accident/no injury — 3
Vehicle accident/prop. Damage — 2
Miscellaneous
Custody violation — 1
Death unattended — 1
Elder abuse — 1
False personation — 2
Located missing person — 1
Medical assist — 2
Mental health evaluation — 3
Obtain money by false pretenses — 3
Outside warrant arrest — 4
Property for destruction — 2
Public nuisance — 4
Suspicious circumstances — 1
