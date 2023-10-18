News

Police calls: 11 arrests, 7 vehicle accidents

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 18, 2023, 1:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

A Palo Alto Police Department vehicle heads down Forest Avenue outside the department's headquarters on September 11, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 12 to 18. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 11

Violence Related

Madeline Court, 10/8, 7:25 p.m., Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

Sheridan Avenue, 10/15, 2:52 a.m., Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Grand theft — 5

Identity theft — 1

Obtain money by false pretenses — 2

Petty theft — 3

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 1

Vehicle Related

Display unlawful registration — 1

Hit and run — 1

Stored vehicle — 3

Theft from auto — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 7

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Vehicle accident/prop. Damage — 2

Miscellaneous

Custody violation — 1

Death unattended — 1

Elder abuse — 1

False personation — 2

Located missing person — 1

Medical assist — 2

Mental health evaluation — 3

Obtain money by false pretenses — 3

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Property for destruction — 2

Public nuisance — 4

Suspicious circumstances — 1

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police calls: 11 arrests, 7 vehicle accidents

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 18, 2023, 1:39 pm

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 12 to 18. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 11

Violence Related

Madeline Court, 10/8, 7:25 p.m., Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Sheridan Avenue, 10/15, 2:52 a.m., Battery — simple (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Grand theft — 5

Identity theft — 1

Obtain money by false pretenses — 2

Petty theft — 3

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 1

Vehicle Related

Display unlawful registration — 1

Hit and run — 1

Stored vehicle — 3

Theft from auto — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 7

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Vehicle accident/prop. Damage — 2

Miscellaneous

Custody violation — 1

Death unattended — 1

Elder abuse — 1

False personation — 2

Located missing person — 1

Medical assist — 2

Mental health evaluation — 3

Obtain money by false pretenses — 3

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Property for destruction — 2

Public nuisance — 4

Suspicious circumstances — 1

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.