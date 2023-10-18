Quake alert from Sacramento County sparks confusion among Bay Area residents

An emergency alert for an earthquake in Sacramento County reached Bay Area residents’ phones Wednesday morning, causing confusion among residents who were not close enough to the earthquake to feel it.

The 4.2 magnitude earthquake took place in Isleton, 62 miles east of San Francisco, at 9:29 a.m. A mobile alert from the U.S. Geological Survey at the same time encouraged residents to take cover.

“Earthquake detected! Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself,” the alert read.

The notification was part of ShakeAlert, a new early warning system in California, Oregon and Washington that monitors for earthquakes as they start and aims to alert residents located near the source of an earthquake as soon as possible. This early notification will allow people time to evacuate or take other safety measures, according to the system’s website.

It also happened to come just one day before the annual International ShakeOut Day, during which people around the world practice earthquake drills and earthquake safety.