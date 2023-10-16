Citing community concerns, Palo Alto to revisit strategy for burying electric lines

The Palo Alto City Council will have a rare chance later this year to revisit the city's decision to stop burying overhead electric lines underground in residential neighborhoods, Utilities Department staff said last week.
As Palo Alto Online reported last month, the city has effectively stopped its historic practice of putting electric lines underground in residential areas, an effort that kicked off in the late 1960s and that proceeded for the next three decades before gradually petering out in the 1990s.
While some residents continue to hope to see overhead lines in their neighborhoods buried, Utilities Department staff have largely halted the practice, which they say would slow down the city's more-important plans to update its electric grid.
In a presentation to the Utilities Advisory Commission, staff made its case for continuing its current practice, which limits undergrounding to areas where AT&T could share some of the costs.
Tomm Marshall, assistant director for engineering, told the commission on Oct. 10 that such areas are limited to main thoroughfares. If the city wants to convert residential neighborhoods to undergrounding, it will have to pay all of the costs of doing so. Homeowners in these districts would also incur costs between $6,000 and $10,000 per household to get service extended to their property, he said.
Today, the city has about 116 miles of overhead lines and 195 underground, much of it in the Stanford Research Park area. About 2,000 residential units are currently served by the underground system while about 14,000 have overhead lines. The city is now moving ahead with one undergrounding project in the foothills area with the goal of reducing wildfire risk. Once that project is done, the city's overhead distribution system will consist of 106 miles of electric lines, according to the department.
Marshall said that when one considers all the single-family homes, apartment buildings and commercial structures in Palo Alto, the number of structures that would need to undergrounded lines is about 18,000. If the city were to change its strategy and move electrical lines for 1,000 structures per year, it would take 18 years to do so.
"It may not sound that bad, but it's a huge undertaking," Marshall told the commission.
He estimated that the effort would cost between $665 million and $990 million to complete. More importantly, from staff's perspective, it would significantly delay ongoing plans to upgrade the electric grid. The grid modernization project is a key component of the city's plan to encourage residents and businesses to switch from gas-powered vehicles and appliances to electric equipment.
Utilities officials maintain that the upgrade is necessary for the city to meet the council's adopted goal of reducing emissions by 80% by 2030, with 1990 as the baseline.
"Undergrounding of electric facilities cannot be combined with electrification in time to meet the 2030 goal for carbon emissions due to the large increase in work scope," a new report from the Utilities Department states.
"In addition, the cost of City-wide undergrounding will require an expansion of funding sources to finance the project. Due to the current policies in place, staff are focusing on completing the work to support the climate protection goals of the City."
The report acknowledges, however, that undergrounding of electric equipment has "widespread support in the community."
"The existing policy should be reviewed in the future to determine if the City-wide undergrounding program should be revised to facilitate faster implementation," Marshall's report states.
While members of the commission accepted staff's explanation for why undergrounding has largely been aborted, they also pointed at the disconnect between the city's policies and the community's expectations. Commissioner Robert Phillips noted that many residents still believe the city will at some point move ahead with undergrounding in their neighborhoods.
"Most of this will never be underground in our lifetime — that would be my interpretation of what I'm seeing here," Phillips said after the staff presentation. "I don't know why people expect it to happen but a lot of people think it's supposed to happen."
Commissioner Rachel Croft concurred and pointed to readers' comments on Palo Alto Online's recent story on undergrounding, which indicated an interest among residents in seeing the conversions proceed.
"It did seem clear that the community expects things to become underground because they think it's part of modernizing society — eventually you put your lines underground," Croft said.
Both Marshall and Utilities Director Dean Batchelor said it would take a policy change for the city to speed up its undergrounding effort. The new utilities report noted that if the city agrees to pursue an "accelerated undergrounding project" the earliest it could be completed would be 2048 because of the need to coordinate that with grid modernization and to go through the bond financing process.
Batchelor said staff plans to present its report on undergrounding to the City Council before the end of the year, at which point members will have their first opportunity since 2013 to discuss the city's policy on this topic.
"One of the things that staff wants to know from council is: Do you want to change the policies? And if you do, do you want to change the priorities? Do you want to, as a council, make a decision that you want to do undergrounding and electrification, knowing it could be a 20-year project?" Batchelor said.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
This decision should go to a ballot measure. South PA residents voted to fund undergrounding because the ballot commitment was to implement it CITYWIDE. If the city is deciding now not to deliver on that promise in south PA, that is bait and switch.
The city implemented North PA firstl. When the funding ran out, they stopped the project. Recently the city has discovered that undergrounded wires have much higher maintenance costs. How about creating a special revenue district to charge residents who are beneficiaries of undergrounding for the incremental cost of maintaining undergrounded wires?
Further, not one more penny should come from the General Fund for undergrounding. If wealthy foothills residents want it, they can have a special revenue district to pay for its implementation and maintenance in their area.
South Palo Alto should not have to pay for home improvements for the city's wealthiest neighborhoods. Our part of the city, apparently, will not benefit as the original ballot measure promised, so we should not have to pay one more red cent.
Our remaining south PA above-ground wires continue to be a fire hazard and visual blight. I can remember a driver hitting a wood utility pole less than a block from my home. Wires crashed and began to spark in a terrifying arc that came close to trees and buildings. This is a risk for us all.
Why should south PA pay for a safety benefit that is limited to the city's richest neighborhoods? If they really want it, they can pay for it. Bait and switch ballot measures undermine trust. Extending this handsome benefit to more wealthy neighborhoods will only exacerbate the unfairness of this. Make it right with special revenue districts.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
How much does outages cost the city? Not just the cost to the utilities, but to all residents?
When Charleston Plaza was without power for 12 hours this summer, not only did fresh foods have to be thrown out, but businesses lost a valuable weekend day of business. If utilities was the only cost, then that would be one thing, but losing power now costs business revenue, wastage of food and more inconvenience than just having the lights go out.
Someone really needs to weigh the costs of each outage we have anytime this happens. Then we can really see how incovenient it is when we lose power.
Registered user
Barron Park
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
I agree with much of the above post. I would add that it makes little sense for PA to have its own utility. Not cost effective or efficient as this case demonstrates. PG&E has committed to under grounding all its utilities and indicates it is both safer and cost effective in the long run. High risk should be a priority over high income but all should benefit. If you commit to something do it.
Registered user
Downtown North
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Residents who are interested in under grounding utilities may not be aware that most of the lower hanging and very ugly messes of wires and boxes on power poles were installed for cable TV, phone, and Internet streaming purposes. Where the city's Utilities Department has followed standards and has done a terrific job installing electrical power lines to our homes, the cable/phone/streaming lines look as if they have been installed with no regards for esthetics, efficiency or durability. All of those lines would need to be under grounded, not just the electrical lines, and the companies providing services over those lines should pay.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
@ Dave,
I disagree with most of your post. First, PG&E is NOT undergrounding all of their utilities. They are undergrounding some fraction of their overhead electric transmission lines in high-fire potential areas. They only underground wires in selected neighborhoods where a defined decision making process of the residents and the city/county government and PG&E takes place.
Also, I (and I believe many Palo Alto residents) are quite happy with the historically lower utility rates that we have compared to PG&E areas (even if you include the "tax" to the general fund). We also experience better response to problems and upgrade requests.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
"Homeowners in these districts would also incur costs between $6,000 and $10,000 per household to get service extended to their property, he said."
I was shocked to see those very low figures because I paid $8,500 back in the late 80s -- about 34 years ago.
This suggests that CPAU et al aren't doing their homework carefully -- just like they didn't when they pushed Fiber To The Home for all of Palo Alto only to backtrack and finally admit that those of us in undergrounded neighborhoods won't benefit from this hugely expensive undertaking.
Registered user
Green Acres
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Seems like the money the City would save by not building the no longer needed Caltrain grade separations would pay for undergrounding the rest of the city.
Registered user
Ventura
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
The City must account for all costs in each district. One cost is ADA compliance. In Ventura neighborhood, City sidewalks are inaccessible. The picture of the “substation on Park Boulevard” from PA Online’s June 8, 2023, article, “As more residents go electric, Palo Alto eyes major grid upgrade,” shows a power pole squarely in the middle of the sidewalk that impedes wheelchairs. Ventura has several others. The City cannot correct its non-compliance without undergrounding. The situation may differ elsewhere, but it’s a glaring problem in this corner of the City that our elected officials increasingly hope to stuff with more housing.
Other costs include those associated with outages, accidents, tree trimming, sight lines and safety (Donatus Okhomina Jr. might still be alive today if he hadn’t been 38 feet off the ground separated from co-workers when he died), all of which are positively impacted by undergrounding. If there’s still a net cost to undergrounding after a full accounting, the City can seek offsetting funds dedicated to improving grid reliability/resilience, climate change mitigation, ADA compliance, special assessments to developers, and other sources (or cut spending on other programs like high speed rail studies). If we can underground the sewer system, surely we can underground the wires!
Re: “Undergrounding of electric facilities cannot be combined with electrification by 2030,” no one is asking for undergrounding to be finished by 2030, but if a major overhaul to above-ground wires is happening anyway, why not take advantage of the opportunity to underground at this time? We just spent megabucks replacing utility poles without asking residents if they’d rather see those funds diverted into undergrounding.
Re: undergrounding is only happening in places where fire risk is high. Even if that were true (which it is not), we are all in a high fire risk area according to the weed abatement notices sent to us at government expense, not to mention PSPS.