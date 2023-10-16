A Cubberley breakthrough? Council looks to strike a deal to spur redevelopment

With its vote, the council both reaffirmed its plan to acquire more Cubberley land and squashed a previously floated idea of swapping land at Terman Park, a city-owned property next to Fletcher Middle School, for a portion of the community center. The idea sparked an outcry from area residents and other park users who were anxious that the swap would limit their access to Terman Park. City staff also warned that transferring or selling Terman Park land would require a vote of the people in order to "undedicate" the parkland, a requirement that would delay both the planning and the building.

If approved by the two bodies, the agreement would give the city the certainty it needs to advance the long-awaited redevelopment of Cubberley, a dilapidated Middlefield Road campus that both parties see as vital to their long-term interests. Palo Alto officials and community members have long envisioned the future Cubberley as a bustling hub with state-of-the-art athletic, art and classroom facilities and nonprofit spaces, a concept that was memorialized in a 2019 planning process led by the firm Concordia. The school district, for its part, sees Cubberley as a potential location for a future school, should such a need arise.

By a unanimous vote, council members directed staff to work with the council's specially appointed Cubberley Ad Hoc Committee to develop a proposal for a 55-year ground lease with the Palo Alto Unified School District for land at the 35-acre community center. The district currently owns 27 acres and leases most of this space to the city, which owns the remaining 8 acres.

Eager for a breakthrough after a decade of scuttled plans and shattered dreams, the Palo Alto City Council endorsed on Monday a proposal to expand the city's control of Cubberley Community Center with the goal of rebuilding and enhancing the aged but popular hub in the south end of the city.

Former Council member Alison Cormack, a long-time proponent of repairing Cubberley, also supported the new proposal by City Manager Ed Shikada and O'Kane to enter into a long-term ground-lease for Cubberley space and give the district the option of leasing back some of its land at a later date. Such an option, she said, "neatly solves the longstanding problem of the space we need now and the option the school district needs for the future."

"A vibrant community of tenants and other users struggle with the disrepair of the current buildings that are long past their useful life," Cohen said. "Wires stick out of holes, walls are crumbling, toilet facilities are few and antiquated. Replacement is necessary."

Current users of Cubberley cheered the action. Nancy Cohen, who serves on the board of directors at Friends of Palo Alto Libraries, a nonprofit that uses Cubberley, was among the speakers at the meeting who urged the council to increase the city's share of the aged community center.

But prospects brightened in March, when board members issued a letter indicating that they're willing to part with at least 7 acres of Cubberley land and inviting the city to make a proposal. The council's Oct. 16 vote was the city's first formal response to that letter.

For many of the stakeholders in the Cubberley debate, including those who had participated in the Concordia process, the vote couldn't have come soon enough. City officials have been considering ways to improve the dilapidating community center for years but their options were limited by the simple fact that they don't own the land. The school board indicated after the Concordia exercise that it has no plans to redevelop Cubberley's gym and theater or to pursue a revenue measure to fund community center improvements, something it cannot legally do unless there is a direct connection to education. That effectively killed the plan.

"It would be pretty hard to do that if you build something on a piece of land that we wanted back," Collins said. "We are trying to work together on this and that would put us at odds."

Speaking for himself and not the board, Collins said it would be a "key consideration" for him to make sure that the school district has a "clear path for 20 acres" should the need for a new school arise in the future.

Two school board members addressed the council during the discussion and reaffirmed their willingness to work with the city on a new Cubberley deal. Board member Todd Collins expressed some reservations, however, about the prospect of the city signing a ground lease for a larger share of Cubberley and constructing something on Cubberley land, making it less viable for a future school.

In addition to pursuing a lease of the entire campus, the council's committee will also explore the idea of buying 7 acres or more outright. Such an option would give the council even more certainty when it comes to constructing new buildings at Cubberley while still leaving the school district with 20 acres for a future school.

"The good news is, literally anything you do would be better than the dilapidated, disaster-in-the-making buildings we are using now," Cormack said. "I implore you not to let the perfect be the enemy of the better."

"Demolish what you have, build a new community center on the 8 acres, lease some land that you need now for the tenants currently there and they'll be happy, and in 2030 hopefully we'll have a new community center and it will be owned and operated by the City of Palo Alto."

The current partnership between the city and the district is markedly different than the one that the two parties were considering in 2019. Back then, the council was looking at jointly developing Cubberley in collaboration with the school district and including various amenities that could be shared by both parties. Now, the city is largely looking at redeveloping Cubberley alone, based on the plans and needs of the community. The district's role is mainly that of a neighbor who may be willing to sell some land to make such redevelopment possible.

He also didn't hold out much hope for a long-term lease for the entire Cubberley site, noting the district's expressed desire to hang on to 20 acres of land for a future school. Burt noted that the school district has repeatedly shifted its position on its anticipated uses at Cubberley. At the same time, he lauded the current board for being a "collaborative negotiating partner" and supported focusing on the portion of Cubberley that the district said it's willing to sell, lease or trade away.

She and others also supported looking beyond the 55-year term that staff suggested. Veenker suggested pursuing a lease-to-own option, which her colleagues agreed to explore. Council member Pat Burt also supported a longer lease term, particularly given the city's plans to both construct new buildings and to allow the district to release its land.

The council broadly supported the ground-lease approach, a mechanism that has been deployed in local developments such as Stanford Shopping Center, Avenidas and Stanford Research Park. Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims called it "the quickest, cheapest way to get us to the future Cubberley that our residents are asking us to build," while Council member Vicki Veenker agreed with Cormack that pretty much any approach would be better than the status quo.

"(We'd be) going from a short term of a few years lease that we have been operating under for the last several years to a long-term ground lease in which the city would assume primary responsibility not only for operation of the property but also the responsibility for the maintenance and repairs of systems," Shikada said.

Under the existing arrangement, the city pays the school district $2.5 million annually to lease most of Cubberley space for a term stretching from 2020 to 2024. The key difference in going to the ground-lease approach is the length of the term, Shikada said.

But Jennifer DiBrienza, president of the Board of Education, said that she and her colleagues are amenable to proposals from the city that go beyond 7 acres. She urged city officials to pitch ideas that they believe would work for them.

A Cubberley breakthrough? Council looks to strike a deal to spur redevelopment

City to pursue long-term ground lease with school district for land to rebuild community center