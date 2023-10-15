Public Agenda: Cubberley Community Center, police auditor report

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and Palo Alto Unified School District officials and discuss the Beverly Hills model for city-school district partnerships. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss a review of the city’s printing services. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a discussion with the city’s independent police auditor; consider options for redeveloping Cubberley Community Center, including a potential ground-lease with the school district for additional Cubberley land; and provide feedback on a proposal to create a Joint Powers Agency agreement for Cities Association of Santa Clara County. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

Zoning: The commission took a series of votes to implement the zoning change required to comply with the policies of the new Housing Element. This included a 5-1 vote to create a new housing focus area on a section of El Camino Real between Page Mill Road and Matadero Avenue. Yes: Akin, Chang, Hechtman, Reckdah, Summal No: Templeton Recused: Lu

Friendship The committee recommended approving a "friendship city" policy that would allow Palo Alto to enter into relationships with other cities that are less formal than they would be under the existing “sister city” program. Yes: Lauing, Veenker No: Tanaka

PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recap Code:ART 2023, the downtown interactive media art festival; and consider approving $50,000 for the next King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 16.