Public Agenda: Cubberley Community Center, police auditor report

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 16.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 15, 2023, 4:09 pm 0
Here's a preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a discussion with the city’s independent police auditor; consider options for redeveloping Cubberley Community Center, including a potential ground-lease with the school district for additional Cubberley land; and provide feedback on a proposal to create a Joint Powers Agency agreement for Cities Association of Santa Clara County. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss a review of the city’s printing services. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and Palo Alto Unified School District officials and discuss the Beverly Hills model for city-school district partnerships. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recap Code:ART 2023, the downtown interactive media art festival; and consider approving $50,000 for the next King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Oct. 9.

BOARD OF EDUCATION (Oct. 10)

Construction contract: The board approved a $1.4 million contract with TELACU Construction Management for the JLS Middle School Administration, Library Modernization and Expansion Project. Yes: Unanimous

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE (Oct. 10)

Censure: The committee recommended adopting a policy for censuring council members who engage in misconduct. Yes: Lauing, Veenker No: Tanaka

Friendship The committee recommended approving a "friendship city" policy that would allow Palo Alto to enter into relationships with other cities that are less formal than they would be under the existing “sister city” program. Yes: Lauing, Veenker No: Tanaka

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Oct. 11)

Routes: The commission heard a presentation on the city’s Safe Routes to School program and upcoming planning initiatives to improve road safety. Action: None

Zoning: The commission took a series of votes to implement the zoning change required to comply with the policies of the new Housing Element. This included a 5-1 vote to create a new housing focus area on a section of El Camino Real between Page Mill Road and Matadero Avenue. Yes: Akin, Chang, Hechtman, Reckdah, Summal No: Templeton Recused: Lu

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION (Oct. 11)

Energy: The commission recommended approval of the 2023 Electric Integrated Resource Plan. Yes: Croft, Forssell, Phillips, Scharff, Segal No: Metz

Undergrounding: The commission heard a Utilities Department presentation about the city’s policies for undergrounding electrical equipment. Action: None

