Public Agenda: Cubberley Community Center, police auditor report

Here's a preview of the issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 16.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a discussion with the city’s independent police auditor; consider options for redeveloping Cubberley Community Center, including a potential ground-lease with the school district for additional Cubberley land; and provide feedback on a proposal to create a Joint Powers Agency agreement for Cities Association of Santa Clara County. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss a review of the city’s printing services. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.
CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear reports from city and Palo Alto Unified School District officials and discuss the Beverly Hills model for city-school district partnerships. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.
PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recap Code:ART 2023, the downtown interactive media art festival; and consider approving $50,000 for the next King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.
Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Oct. 9.
BOARD OF EDUCATION (Oct. 10)
Construction contract: The board approved a $1.4 million contract with TELACU Construction Management for the JLS Middle School Administration, Library Modernization and Expansion Project. Yes: Unanimous
COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE (Oct. 10)
Censure: The committee recommended adopting a policy for censuring council members who engage in misconduct. Yes: Lauing, Veenker No: Tanaka
Friendship The committee recommended approving a "friendship city" policy that would allow Palo Alto to enter into relationships with other cities that are less formal than they would be under the existing “sister city” program. Yes: Lauing, Veenker No: Tanaka
PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Oct. 11)
Routes: The commission heard a presentation on the city’s Safe Routes to School program and upcoming planning initiatives to improve road safety. Action: None
Zoning: The commission took a series of votes to implement the zoning change required to comply with the policies of the new Housing Element. This included a 5-1 vote to create a new housing focus area on a section of El Camino Real between Page Mill Road and Matadero Avenue. Yes: Akin, Chang, Hechtman, Reckdah, Summal No: Templeton Recused: Lu
UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION (Oct. 11)
Energy: The commission recommended approval of the 2023 Electric Integrated Resource Plan. Yes: Croft, Forssell, Phillips, Scharff, Segal No: Metz
Undergrounding: The commission heard a Utilities Department presentation about the city’s policies for undergrounding electrical equipment. Action: None
